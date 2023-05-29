Complete women’s schedule for 2023 French Open on Tuesday, May 30

The first round of the 2023 French Open will continue on Tuesday, May 30 with more matches in the women’s singles tournament. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

All times are estimated in ET.

Tuesday, May 30 schedule

5 a.m.

Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro

Xinyu Wang vs. #31 Marie Bouzkova

#25 Anhelina Kalinina vs. Diane Parry

Mirra Andreeva vs. Alison Riske-Amritraj

5:45 a.m.

Lucia Bronzetti vs. #7 Ons Jabeur

6:30 a.m.

Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl

7 a.m.

Lin Zhu vs. Lauren Davis

Lesia Tsurenko vs. #13 Barbora Krejcikova

Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher

Rebeka Masarova vs. #6 Coco Gauff

Linda Noskova vs. Danka Kovinic

Selena Janicijevic vs. Oceane Dodin

8:30 a.m.

#4 Elena Rybakina vs. Brenda Fruhvirtova

Clara Burel vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

#30 Sorana Cirstea vs. Jasmine Paolini

9:15 a.m.

#1 Iga Swiatek vs. Cristina Bucsa

10:30 a.m.

Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu

#18 Victoria Azarenka vs. Bianca Andreescu

Erika Andreeva vs. Emma Navarro

Petra Martic vs. #32 Shelby Rogers

French Open Odds

