Complete women’s schedule for 2023 French Open on Tuesday, May 30

We have everything you need to know for the women’s draw of the French Open, including schedule, scores and more.

By Teddy Ricketson
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand while training in preparation for the 2023 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on May 27, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 French Open will continue on Tuesday, May 30 with more matches in the women’s singles tournament. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

All times are estimated in ET.

Tuesday, May 30 schedule

5 a.m.

Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro
Xinyu Wang vs. #31 Marie Bouzkova
#25 Anhelina Kalinina vs. Diane Parry
Mirra Andreeva vs. Alison Riske-Amritraj

5:45 a.m.

Lucia Bronzetti vs. #7 Ons Jabeur

6:30 a.m.

Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl

7 a.m.

Lin Zhu vs. Lauren Davis
Lesia Tsurenko vs. #13 Barbora Krejcikova
Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher
Rebeka Masarova vs. #6 Coco Gauff
Linda Noskova vs. Danka Kovinic
Selena Janicijevic vs. Oceane Dodin

8:30 a.m.

#4 Elena Rybakina vs. Brenda Fruhvirtova
Clara Burel vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo
#30 Sorana Cirstea vs. Jasmine Paolini

9:15 a.m.

#1 Iga Swiatek vs. Cristina Bucsa

10:30 a.m.

Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu
#18 Victoria Azarenka vs. Bianca Andreescu
Erika Andreeva vs. Emma Navarro
Petra Martic vs. #32 Shelby Rogers

