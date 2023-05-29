Opening odds for the 2023 Memorial Tournament

As most of America celebrates another Memorial Day barbecuing with family and friends, the golfing community will turn its eyes to the annual Memorial Tournament at Ohio’s Muirfield Village Golf Club. Essentially the “House that Nicklaus built,” Muirfield has produced some of the most cherished moments in the sport, including Jon Rahm’s monumental win back in 2020 — a victory that catapulted him to No. 1 in the world for the first time.

This event has been a staple of late-May/early-June since its inception in 1974. In last year’s edition, 35-year-old Billy Horschel was the Memorial Tournament’s winner, boasting a score of 13-under. Behind Horschel was Aaron Wise, who trailed by four strokes at the end. In 2022 the winner’s share $2,160,000, but as this is now one of the 17 “elevated events” on the PGA TOUR, that increases to $3.6 million in 2023. A total of $20 million is on offer for the 132 players participating.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Memorial Tournament, which tees off Thursday, June 1 from Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.