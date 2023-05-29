Opening odds for the 2023 Memorial Tournament

As most of America celebrates another Memorial Day barbecuing with family and friends, the golfing community will turn its eyes to the annual Memorial Tournament at Ohio’s Muirfield Village Golf Club. Essentially the “House that Nicklaus built,” Muirfield has produced some of the most cherished moments in the sport, including Jon Rahm’s monumental win back in 2020 — a victory that catapulted him to No. 1 in the world for the first time.
This event has been a staple of late-May/early-June since its inception in 1974. In last year’s edition, 35-year-old Billy Horschel was the Memorial Tournament’s winner, boasting a score of 13-under. Behind Horschel was Aaron Wise, who trailed by four strokes at the end. In 2022 the winner’s share $2,160,000, but as this is now one of the 17 “elevated events” on the PGA TOUR, that increases to $3.6 million in 2023. A total of $20 million is on offer for the 132 players participating.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Memorial Tournament, which tees off Thursday, June 1 from Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.
2023 Memorial Tournament Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Scottie Scheffler
|+650
|+150
|Jon Rahm
|+700
|+175
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1000
|+240
|Rory McIlroy
|+1200
|+280
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|+330
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|+400
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|+450
|Justin Thomas
|+2500
|+550
|Jason Day
|+2500
|+550
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2800
|+600
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
|+600
|Cameron Young
|+2800
|+600
|Sungjae Im
|+3500
|+700
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3500
|+700
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|+700
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|+800
|Rickie Fowler
|+4000
|+850
|Corey Conners
|+4000
|+900
|Shane Lowry
|+4500
|+900
|Sahith Theegala
|+4500
|+1000
|Wyndham Clark
|+5000
|+1100
|Tom Kim
|+5000
|+1000
|Adam Scott
|+5500
|+1100
|Russell Henley
|+6000
|+1200
|Si Woo Kim
|+7000
|+1400
|Matt Kuchar
|+7500
|+1400
|Keegan Bradley
|+8000
|+1400
|Gary Woodland
|+8000
|+1600
|Keith Mitchell
|+9000
|+1600
|Emiliano Grillo
|+9000
|+1600
|Denny McCarthy
|+9000
|+1600
|Cam Davis
|+9000
|+1800
|Billy Horschel
|+9000
|+1800
|Harris English
|+10000
|+2000
|Byeong Hun An
|+10000
|+2000
|Brian Harman
|+10000
|+2000
|Ryan Fox
|+11000
|+2200
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+11000
|+2200
|Kurt Kitayama
|+11000
|+2000
|Chris Kirk
|+11000
|+2000
|Adam Hadwin
|+11000
|+2200
|Tom Hoge
|+13000
|+2500
|Thomas Detry
|+13000
|+2500
|Taylor Montgomery
|+13000
|+2200
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13000
|+2500
|Seamus Power
|+13000
|+2200
|Patrick Rodgers
|+13000
|+2200
|Lucas Herbert
|+13000
|+2500
|K.H. Lee
|+13000
|+2200
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|+2500
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|+3000
|Justin Suh
|+18000
|+3500
|Joseph Bramlett
|+18000
|+3500
|J.T. Poston
|+18000
|+3500
|Hayden Buckley
|+18000
|+3500
|Davis Riley
|+18000
|+3500
|Brendon Todd
|+18000
|+3500
|Beau Hossler
|+18000
|+3500
|Alex Smalley
|+18000
|+3500
|Sepp Straka
|+20000
|+3500
|Garrick Higgo
|+20000
|+3500
|Eric Cole
|+20000
|+3500
|Adam Svensson
|+20000
|+3500
|Will Gordon
|+25000
|+4500
|Taylor Pendrith
|+25000
|+4500
|Seong-Hyeon Kim
|+25000
|+4000
|Luke List
|+25000
|+4500
|Kevin Streelman
|+25000
|+4500
|J.J. Spaun
|+25000
|+4000
|Brandon Wu
|+25000
|+4000
|Alex Noren
|+25000
|+4000
|Robby Shelton
|+30000
|+5500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+30000
|+5000
|Joel Dahmen
|+30000
|+5500
|Ben Griffin
|+30000
|+5000
|Austin Eckroat
|+30000
|+5500
|Andrew Putnam
|+30000
|+4500
|Akshay Bhatia
|+30000
|+5000
|Sam Stevens
|+30000
|+5000
|Sam Ryder
|+35000
|+6500
|Matthew NeSmith
|+35000
|+6000
|Matt Wallace
|+35000
|+6000
|Stewart Cink
|+40000
|+8000
|Scott Stallings
|+40000
|+7000
|Nick Hardy
|+40000
|+7000
|Mark Hubbard
|+40000
|+6500
|Lee Hodges
|+40000
|+7000
|Francesco Molinari
|+40000
|+7000
|Davis Thompson
|+40000
|+7000
|Danny Willett
|+40000
|+7000
|Sam Bennett
|+50000
|+9000
|MJ Daffue
|+50000
|+9000
|Lanto Griffin
|+50000
|+8000
|David Lipsky
|+50000
|+9000
|Christopher Gotterup
|+50000
|+9000
|Chez Reavie
|+50000
|+8000
|Chad Ramey
|+50000
|+9000
|Peter Malnati
|+60000
|+11000
|Lucas Glover
|+60000
|+11000
|David Micheluzzi
|+60000
|+10000
|Trey Mullinax
|+80000
|+13000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+80000
|+15000
|Kevin Kisner
|+80000
|+15000
|Justin Lower
|+80000
|+13000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+80000
|+15000
|Ben Taylor
|+80000
|+13000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+80000
|+13000
|Adam Long
|+80000
|+11000
|Zach Johnson
|+100000
|+15000
|Nicolas Echavarria
|+100000
|+18000
|Luke Donald
|+100000
|+18000
|Kazuki Higa
|+100000
|+20000
|David Lingmerth
|+100000
|+18000
|Troy Merritt
|+150000
|+25000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+150000
|+25000
|William McGirt
|+250000
|+40000
|K.J. Choi
|+250000
|+40000
|Jason Dufner
|+250000
|+40000
|Bo Hoag
|+250000
|+40000