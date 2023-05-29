 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for the 2023 Memorial Tournament

The field is set for the 2023 Memorial Tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Gabriel Santiago
The Memorial Tournament
Billy Horschel lines up his putt on the 16th green during the final round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, USA on Sunday, June 5, 2022.  
As most of America celebrates another Memorial Day barbecuing with family and friends, the golfing community will turn its eyes to the annual Memorial Tournament at Ohio’s Muirfield Village Golf Club. Essentially the “House that Nicklaus built,” Muirfield has produced some of the most cherished moments in the sport, including Jon Rahm’s monumental win back in 2020 — a victory that catapulted him to No. 1 in the world for the first time.

This event has been a staple of late-May/early-June since its inception in 1974. In last year’s edition, 35-year-old Billy Horschel was the Memorial Tournament’s winner, boasting a score of 13-under. Behind Horschel was Aaron Wise, who trailed by four strokes at the end. In 2022 the winner’s share $2,160,000, but as this is now one of the 17 “elevated events” on the PGA TOUR, that increases to $3.6 million in 2023. A total of $20 million is on offer for the 132 players participating.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Memorial Tournament, which tees off Thursday, June 1 from Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

2023 Memorial Tournament Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5
Golfer Winner Top 5
Scottie Scheffler +650 +150
Jon Rahm +700 +175
Patrick Cantlay +1000 +240
Rory McIlroy +1200 +280
Xander Schauffele +1400 +330
Viktor Hovland +1800 +400
Collin Morikawa +2000 +450
Justin Thomas +2500 +550
Jason Day +2500 +550
Tyrrell Hatton +2800 +600
Jordan Spieth +2800 +600
Cameron Young +2800 +600
Sungjae Im +3500 +700
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500 +700
Hideki Matsuyama +3500 +700
Sam Burns +4000 +800
Rickie Fowler +4000 +850
Corey Conners +4000 +900
Shane Lowry +4500 +900
Sahith Theegala +4500 +1000
Wyndham Clark +5000 +1100
Tom Kim +5000 +1000
Adam Scott +5500 +1100
Russell Henley +6000 +1200
Si Woo Kim +7000 +1400
Matt Kuchar +7500 +1400
Keegan Bradley +8000 +1400
Gary Woodland +8000 +1600
Keith Mitchell +9000 +1600
Emiliano Grillo +9000 +1600
Denny McCarthy +9000 +1600
Cam Davis +9000 +1800
Billy Horschel +9000 +1800
Harris English +10000 +2000
Byeong Hun An +10000 +2000
Brian Harman +10000 +2000
Ryan Fox +11000 +2200
Nicolai Hojgaard +11000 +2200
Kurt Kitayama +11000 +2000
Chris Kirk +11000 +2000
Adam Hadwin +11000 +2200
Tom Hoge +13000 +2500
Thomas Detry +13000 +2500
Taylor Montgomery +13000 +2200
Stephan Jaeger +13000 +2500
Seamus Power +13000 +2200
Patrick Rodgers +13000 +2200
Lucas Herbert +13000 +2500
K.H. Lee +13000 +2200
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000 +2500
Adam Schenk +15000 +3000
Justin Suh +18000 +3500
Joseph Bramlett +18000 +3500
J.T. Poston +18000 +3500
Hayden Buckley +18000 +3500
Davis Riley +18000 +3500
Brendon Todd +18000 +3500
Beau Hossler +18000 +3500
Alex Smalley +18000 +3500
Sepp Straka +20000 +3500
Garrick Higgo +20000 +3500
Eric Cole +20000 +3500
Adam Svensson +20000 +3500
Will Gordon +25000 +4500
Taylor Pendrith +25000 +4500
Seong-Hyeon Kim +25000 +4000
Luke List +25000 +4500
Kevin Streelman +25000 +4500
J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000
Brandon Wu +25000 +4000
Alex Noren +25000 +4000
Robby Shelton +30000 +5500
Mackenzie Hughes +30000 +5000
Joel Dahmen +30000 +5500
Ben Griffin +30000 +5000
Austin Eckroat +30000 +5500
Andrew Putnam +30000 +4500
Akshay Bhatia +30000 +5000
Sam Stevens +30000 +5000
Sam Ryder +35000 +6500
Matthew NeSmith +35000 +6000
Matt Wallace +35000 +6000
Stewart Cink +40000 +8000
Scott Stallings +40000 +7000
Nick Hardy +40000 +7000
Mark Hubbard +40000 +6500
Lee Hodges +40000 +7000
Francesco Molinari +40000 +7000
Davis Thompson +40000 +7000
Danny Willett +40000 +7000
Sam Bennett +50000 +9000
MJ Daffue +50000 +9000
Lanto Griffin +50000 +8000
David Lipsky +50000 +9000
Christopher Gotterup +50000 +9000
Chez Reavie +50000 +8000
Chad Ramey +50000 +9000
Peter Malnati +60000 +11000
Lucas Glover +60000 +11000
David Micheluzzi +60000 +10000
Trey Mullinax +80000 +13000
Thriston Lawrence +80000 +15000
Kevin Kisner +80000 +15000
Justin Lower +80000 +13000
Brandt Snedeker +80000 +15000
Ben Taylor +80000 +13000
Aldrich Potgieter +80000 +13000
Adam Long +80000 +11000
Zach Johnson +100000 +15000
Nicolas Echavarria +100000 +18000
Luke Donald +100000 +18000
Kazuki Higa +100000 +20000
David Lingmerth +100000 +18000
Troy Merritt +150000 +25000
Dylan Frittelli +150000 +25000
William McGirt +250000 +40000
K.J. Choi +250000 +40000
Jason Dufner +250000 +40000
Bo Hoag +250000 +40000

