Full field for the 2023 Memorial Tournament

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

By Gabriel Santiago
GOLF: JUN 05 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 05: Rickie Fowler of the United States and caddie Joseph Skovron walk up the fairway at the 18th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio.
Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the United States celebrates another Memorial Day, the golfing community will turn its eyes to the annual Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. in Dublin, Ohio. Essentially the “House that Nicklaus built,” Muirfield has produced some of the most cherished moments in the sport, including Hideki Matsuyama’s trailblazing win (via playoff) back in 2014—a victory that served as the first PGA Tour win by a Japanese player since 2008.

This event has been a staple of early summer since its inception in 1974. At Muirfield no golfer has won more than Tiger Woods, who has won the tournament outright on five separate occasions (1999-2001, 2009, 2012). Woods will not be competing Muirfield Village this year due to injury, but 2022’s winner Billy Horschel will look to be the event’s first back-to-back champion since Woods.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Memorial Tournament, teeing off Thursday, June 2.

2023 Memorial Tournament field

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler (+600) is the favorite to win the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

2023 Memorial Tournament Field

Name FedEx Cup Rank OWGR Rank
Name FedEx Cup Rank OWGR Rank
Byeong Hun An 55 137
Sam Bennett - 576
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90 78
Akshay Bhatia - 181
Keegan Bradley 7 24
Joseph Bramlett 77 153
Hayden Buckley 38 71
Sam Burns 12 14
Patrick Cantlay 6 4
K.J. Choi - -
Stewart Cink 176 268
Wyndham Clark 9 33
Eric Cole 46 103
Corey Conners 24 28
MJ Daffue 127 154
Joel Dahmen 68 113
Cam Davis 73 49
Jason Day 5 22
Thomas Detry 40 86
Luke Donald 196 459
Jason Dufner 202 714
Nico Echavarria 81 293
Austin Eckroat 76 120
Harris English 37 39
Matt Fitzpatrick 33 9
Rickie Fowler 26 52
Ryan Fox - 41
Dylan Frittelli 136 225
Lucas Glover 185 149
Will Gordon 92 131
Chris Gotterup - 322
Ben Griffin 59 87
Lanto Griffin 188 193
Emiliano Grillo 18 80
Adam Hadwin 53 69
Nick Hardy 42 189
Brian Harman 34 37
Tyrrell Hatton 20 18
Russell Henley 30 31
Lucas Herbert 152 48
Kazuki Higa - 105
Garrick Higgo 85 200
Bo Hoag - 812
Lee Hodges 84 132
Tom Hoge 36 32
Nicolai Hojgaard - 108
Billy Horschel 108 35
Beau Hossler 67 121
Viktor Hovland 14 6
Mark Hubbard 75 124
Mackenzie Hughes 32 62
Sungjae Im 27 19
Stephan Jaeger 78 116
Zach Johnson 155 242
S.H. Kim 70 140
Si Woo Kim 10 38
Tom Kim 19 21
Chris Kirk 15 36
Kevin Kisner 190 65
Kurt Kitayama 8 20
Matt Kuchar 49 51
Thriston Lawrence - 95
K.H. Lee 56 43
David Lingmerth 83 122
David Lipsky 96 178
Luke List 126 118
Adam Long 138 237
Justin Lower 103 229
Shane Lowry 93 26
Peter Malnati 111 222
Hideki Matsuyama 62 25
Denny McCarthy 47 54
William McGirt 197 532
Rory McIlroy 13 3
Troy Merritt 140 168
David Micheluzzi - 350
Keith Mitchell 60 55
Francesco Molinari 166 134
Taylor Montgomery 35 63
Collin Morikawa 25 17
Trey Mullinax 110 88
Matt NeSmith 52 99
Alex Noren 116 60
Taylor Pendrith 115 112
J.T. Poston 80 56
Aldrich Potgieter - -
Seamus Power 16 42
Andrew Putnam 39 73
Jon Rahm 1 2
Aaron Rai 86 139
Chad Ramey 119 226
Chez Reavie 121 109
Davis Riley 41 74
Patrick Rodgers 44 101
Sam Ryder 58 111
Xander Schauffele 11 5
Scottie Scheffler 2 1
Adam Schenk 29 91
Adam Scott 87 40
Robby Shelton 74 119
Alex Smalley 63 93
Brandt Snedeker 232 697
J.J. Spaun 61 75
Jordan Spieth 23 11
Scott Stallings 113 68
Sam Stevens 57 130
Sepp Straka 48 34
Kevin Streelman 109 159
Justin Suh 69 76
Adam Svensson 31 58
Ben Taylor 54 102
Sahith Theegala 21 27
Justin Thomas 71 15
Davis Thompson 66 85
Brendon Todd 50 72
Matt Wallace 64 117
Danny Willett 65 106
Gary Woodland 99 77
Brandon Wu 45 81
Cameron Young 43 16
Tyson Alexander 88 191
Russell Knox 139 239
Ben Martin 89 184
Callum Tarren 91 152
Nate Lashley 95 180
Michael Kim 79 157
Tyler Duncan 98 187
C.T. Pan 144 185
Martin Laird 149 236
Aaron Baddeley 94 319

