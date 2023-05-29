Full field for the 2023 Memorial Tournament

As the United States celebrates another Memorial Day, the golfing community will turn its eyes to the annual Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. in Dublin, Ohio. Essentially the “House that Nicklaus built,” Muirfield has produced some of the most cherished moments in the sport, including Hideki Matsuyama’s trailblazing win (via playoff) back in 2014—a victory that served as the first PGA Tour win by a Japanese player since 2008.
This event has been a staple of early summer since its inception in 1974. At Muirfield no golfer has won more than Tiger Woods, who has won the tournament outright on five separate occasions (1999-2001, 2009, 2012). Woods will not be competing Muirfield Village this year due to injury, but 2022’s winner Billy Horschel will look to be the event’s first back-to-back champion since Woods.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Memorial Tournament, teeing off Thursday, June 2.
2023 Memorial Tournament field
At DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler (+600) is the favorite to win the 2023 Memorial Tournament.
2023 Memorial Tournament Field
|Name
|FedEx Cup Rank
|OWGR Rank
|Byeong Hun An
|55
|137
|Sam Bennett
|-
|576
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|90
|78
|Akshay Bhatia
|-
|181
|Keegan Bradley
|7
|24
|Joseph Bramlett
|77
|153
|Hayden Buckley
|38
|71
|Sam Burns
|12
|14
|Patrick Cantlay
|6
|4
|K.J. Choi
|-
|-
|Stewart Cink
|176
|268
|Wyndham Clark
|9
|33
|Eric Cole
|46
|103
|Corey Conners
|24
|28
|MJ Daffue
|127
|154
|Joel Dahmen
|68
|113
|Cam Davis
|73
|49
|Jason Day
|5
|22
|Thomas Detry
|40
|86
|Luke Donald
|196
|459
|Jason Dufner
|202
|714
|Nico Echavarria
|81
|293
|Austin Eckroat
|76
|120
|Harris English
|37
|39
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|33
|9
|Rickie Fowler
|26
|52
|Ryan Fox
|-
|41
|Dylan Frittelli
|136
|225
|Lucas Glover
|185
|149
|Will Gordon
|92
|131
|Chris Gotterup
|-
|322
|Ben Griffin
|59
|87
|Lanto Griffin
|188
|193
|Emiliano Grillo
|18
|80
|Adam Hadwin
|53
|69
|Nick Hardy
|42
|189
|Brian Harman
|34
|37
|Tyrrell Hatton
|20
|18
|Russell Henley
|30
|31
|Lucas Herbert
|152
|48
|Kazuki Higa
|-
|105
|Garrick Higgo
|85
|200
|Bo Hoag
|-
|812
|Lee Hodges
|84
|132
|Tom Hoge
|36
|32
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|-
|108
|Billy Horschel
|108
|35
|Beau Hossler
|67
|121
|Viktor Hovland
|14
|6
|Mark Hubbard
|75
|124
|Mackenzie Hughes
|32
|62
|Sungjae Im
|27
|19
|Stephan Jaeger
|78
|116
|Zach Johnson
|155
|242
|S.H. Kim
|70
|140
|Si Woo Kim
|10
|38
|Tom Kim
|19
|21
|Chris Kirk
|15
|36
|Kevin Kisner
|190
|65
|Kurt Kitayama
|8
|20
|Matt Kuchar
|49
|51
|Thriston Lawrence
|-
|95
|K.H. Lee
|56
|43
|David Lingmerth
|83
|122
|David Lipsky
|96
|178
|Luke List
|126
|118
|Adam Long
|138
|237
|Justin Lower
|103
|229
|Shane Lowry
|93
|26
|Peter Malnati
|111
|222
|Hideki Matsuyama
|62
|25
|Denny McCarthy
|47
|54
|William McGirt
|197
|532
|Rory McIlroy
|13
|3
|Troy Merritt
|140
|168
|David Micheluzzi
|-
|350
|Keith Mitchell
|60
|55
|Francesco Molinari
|166
|134
|Taylor Montgomery
|35
|63
|Collin Morikawa
|25
|17
|Trey Mullinax
|110
|88
|Matt NeSmith
|52
|99
|Alex Noren
|116
|60
|Taylor Pendrith
|115
|112
|J.T. Poston
|80
|56
|Aldrich Potgieter
|-
|-
|Seamus Power
|16
|42
|Andrew Putnam
|39
|73
|Jon Rahm
|1
|2
|Aaron Rai
|86
|139
|Chad Ramey
|119
|226
|Chez Reavie
|121
|109
|Davis Riley
|41
|74
|Patrick Rodgers
|44
|101
|Sam Ryder
|58
|111
|Xander Schauffele
|11
|5
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|1
|Adam Schenk
|29
|91
|Adam Scott
|87
|40
|Robby Shelton
|74
|119
|Alex Smalley
|63
|93
|Brandt Snedeker
|232
|697
|J.J. Spaun
|61
|75
|Jordan Spieth
|23
|11
|Scott Stallings
|113
|68
|Sam Stevens
|57
|130
|Sepp Straka
|48
|34
|Kevin Streelman
|109
|159
|Justin Suh
|69
|76
|Adam Svensson
|31
|58
|Ben Taylor
|54
|102
|Sahith Theegala
|21
|27
|Justin Thomas
|71
|15
|Davis Thompson
|66
|85
|Brendon Todd
|50
|72
|Matt Wallace
|64
|117
|Danny Willett
|65
|106
|Gary Woodland
|99
|77
|Brandon Wu
|45
|81
|Cameron Young
|43
|16
|Tyson Alexander
|88
|191
|Russell Knox
|139
|239
|Ben Martin
|89
|184
|Callum Tarren
|91
|152
|Nate Lashley
|95
|180
|Michael Kim
|79
|157
|Tyler Duncan
|98
|187
|C.T. Pan
|144
|185
|Martin Laird
|149
|236
|Aaron Baddeley
|94
|319