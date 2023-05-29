When was last time Golden Knights went to Stanley Cup Final? Has Vegas ever won the Cup?

The Vegas Golden Knigths will be in the Stanley Cup Final for the second time. Their first trip was memorable as it came in the 2018 season, Vegas’ first in the NHL. The Golden Knights got off to a strong start that season and never looked back until they were knocked off in the Cup Final by the Washington Capitals.

Vegas was +20000 to win the Cupl in 2018, but as of Thursday, the Golden Knights are -110 to win the Cup, making Vegas the odds-on favorite.

Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final

After Game 1 it looked like Vegas’ hstorical season would come to a happy end. The Golden Knights scored three tims in the third period to rally for a 6-4 win in the opener. Tomas Nosek scored the game-winner at 9:44 of the third period and added an empty-net goal. Reilly Smith has a goal and an assist for the Godlen Knights.

The Capitals tied the series with a 3-2 win in Game 2. Alex Ovechkin had his 13 goal of the postseason. Lars Eller had a goal and two assists.

Ovechkin scored another goal in Game 3 and Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist for the Capitals in a 3-1 win and a 2-1 series lead.

In Game 4 the Capitals stormed out to an early 3-0 lead and never looked back in the 6-2 victory. T.J. Oshie had a goal and two assists. Kuznetsov had four asssits and Nicklas Backstrom had three.

The Capitals got the game winner from Lars Eller at 12:23 of the third period to win the game 4-3 and win the Stanley Cup. Vegas led 3-2 going into the third period, but Devante Smith-Pelly tied it up at 9:52 of the period.