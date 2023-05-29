2023 Stanley Cup Final odds for Panthers vs. Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights went up 3-0 before losing two straight to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final. Dallas was unable to mount a comeback and Vegas advanced with 6-0 shutout win in Game 6 on Monday night. The Panthers have been waiting a while after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in dramatic fashion with a last-second game-winning goal in Game 4.

Here we’ll go over odds for the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Panthers. Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Stanley Cup Final odds

Panthers: +110

Golden Knights: -130

The Golden Knights open as slight favorites over the Panthers in the Cup Final. Florida has been getting underestimated all playoffs so this should be closer to even. It is worth noting how often the Panthers have been getting by on one-goal wins and OT wins. Something could give eventually.

Vegas is 3-1 in OT this postseason and continues to get by with Adin Hill in net. Initially, you’d give the edge to veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who is having his best postseason and looks poised to get his elusive Cup. Really down each roster you have a pretty even matchup. Matthew Tkachuk is the hottest forward on the planet. Vegas has a bit more depth and experience.