Which team has home-ice advantage in 2023 Stanley Cup Final?

There will be a first-time winner in the NHL this year. The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers will play for the Stanley Cup. Vegas is making its second trip to the Cup Final after losing to the Washington Capitals in 2019. Florida will also be making its second trip to the Cup Final after losing to the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

Vegas won the Pacific Division and advanced to the Cup Final by beating the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars.

Florida was the second Wild Card from the Eastern Conference and advanced to the Cup Final by beating the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes.

Vegas will have home ice in the Cup Final, Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will be played at T-Mobile Arena along the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights were 25-15-1 at home in the regular season and 6-2 in the playoffs.

Florida will play Games 3, 4 and 6 will be played at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers were 23-13-5 at home in the regular season and 4-3 in the playoffs. The Panthers have won eight straight games on the road.

Vegas is a -110 favorite to win the Stanley Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook futures. Florida is +125.