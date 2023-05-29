Who won the Conn Smythe Trophy last season?

The Conn Smythe trophy is awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It has been awarded every year since the 1964-65 season with the exception of the 2004-05 season, which was canceled because of a lockout. The trophy is named after former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Conn Smythe.

49 players have been awarded the Conn Smythe trophy. Hall of Famer goalie Patrick Roy is the only player to win it three times (1986, 1996, 2001).

Who won the Conn Smythe trophy in 2022?

The most recent winner is Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. The Avalanche defenseman had 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 20 games to lead the Avalanche. The only three defensemen to score more points in the postseason are Paul Coffey of the Edmonton Oilers (37 points in 1984-85), Brian Leetch of the New York Rangers (34 points in 1993-94) and Al MacInnis of the Calgary Flames (31 in 1988-89).