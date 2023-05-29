Full schedule for 2023 Stanley Cup Final between Panthers and Golden Knights

The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights will meet in what very few predicted would be the Stanley Cup Final in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Panthers are in the Cup for the first time since 1996 after barely making the postseason. Florida was the last wild card into the playoffs and had to face a historically good Boston Bruins teams in the first round. The Panthers got by the Bruins in seven games, the Maple Leafs in five games, and Hurricanes in four games to reach the Final.

The Golden Knights are the top seed in the Western Conference, yet had worse odds to make it to the Cup Final than the Avalanche and Oilers. Vegas defeated the Jets in five games in the first round, Oilers in six games in the second round, and Stars in the West Final in six games to advance to the Final. The Golden Knights are in their second Stanley Cup Final in franchise history, which only covers the past six seasons. That’s four Conference Finals and two Stanley Cup Final trips for Vegas since its inception in 2017-18.

Below is a look at the full schedule for Panther-Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final. Each game will be broadcast on TNT.

2023 Stanley Cup Final schedule: Panthers vs. Golden Knights

Game 1: Panthers at Golden Knights, Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Panthers at Golden Knights, Monday, June 5, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Golden Knights at Panthers, Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Golden Knights at Panthers, Saturday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET

Game 5: Panthers at Golden Knights, Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET

Game 6: Golden Knights at Panthers, Friday, June 16, 8 p.m. ET

Game 7: Panthers at Golden Knights, Monday, June 19, 8 p.m. ET