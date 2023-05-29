Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Cardinals on Monday, May 29

The Kansas City Royals (16-38) and the St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) are starting a brief two-game series on Monday, May 29. First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. Reliever Josh Staumont (0-0, 4.76 ERA) will make the first start of his career for Kansas City before giving way to bulk man Mike Mayers, while St. Louis counters with the veteran Adam Wainwright (2-0, 6.33 ERA).

The Cardinals are the -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +175 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.

Royals-Cardinals picks: Monday, May 29

Injury report

Royals

Out: SP Brad Keller (shoulder), CF Kyle Isbel (hamstring)

Cardinals

Out: LF Tyler O’Neill (back), CF Dylan Carlson (ankle)

Starting pitchers

Josh Staumont vs. Adam Wainwright

This will be Staumont’s 19th appearance of the season, but his first start of the year and his five-year career. He has yet to pitch two full innings in an outing this season, so he’ll likely take the first before giving way to Mayers — who pitched 4.2 innings of one-run ball in a similar role last week against the Detroit Tigers. Staumont logged 0.2 innings on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Wainwright will be making his fifth start of the year after beginning the season on the injured list. He is coming off his worst appearance of the season but still managed to leave with a win, throwing 5.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds and allowing eight hits on five earned while striking out two and walking one.

Over/Under pick

Kansas City has seen a combined run total of fewer than 11 runs in six of its last eight games. St. Louis has logged four consecutive games with combined run totals under eight. Even with the Royals going with a bullpen day, this run line feels high — Mayers is throwing the ball well and Waino should keep a weak K.C. offense in check.

Pick: Under 10

Moneyline pick

If St. Louis wasn’t coming off an extra-inning win with only two hits on Saturday — and then getting walked off on Sunday — they would be the easy pick. The bullpen day for Kansas City benefits the Cardinals’ lineup because, frankly, the Royals don’t have a great bullpen.

Pick: Cardinals