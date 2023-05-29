Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Orioles on Monday, May 29

The Cleveland Guardians (23-29) and the Baltimore Orioles (34-19) will begin a three-game series on Monday, May 29. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Logan Allen (1-2, 3.31 ERA) will get the starting nod for Cleveland, while Baltimore counters with Tyler Wells (3-1, 3.47).

The Orioles are the home moneyline favorites at DraftKings with -145 odds. The Guardians are the +125 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Guardians-Orioles picks: Monday, May 29

Injury report

Guardians

Out: SP Triston McKenzie (shoulder), SP Aaron Civale (oblique)

Orioles

Out: SP John Means (elbow/back), RP Dillon Tate (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Logan Allen vs. Tyler Wells

The southpaw Allen will be making his seventh start of his first MLB season. He is coming off back-to-back outings against the Chicago White Sox. Allen allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking one in the most recent of those.

This will be Wells’ 10th start of the season. He got rocked in his last start against the New York Yankees, allowing five earned runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked two, but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

Each of the Guardians’ last seven games ended with a combined run total under eight. The Orioles, on the other hand, have seen combined run totals of at least nine in four of their last eight games. The pitching matchup, plus the power of the Baltimore batting order (especially against lefties), has me leaning toward the over.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Allen has been the better pitcher recently, but there is a better chance for Wells to receive the run support needed to put his team in a good position to pull out a win. Each of these teams won on Sunday, but I think the Orioles make it two in a row on Monday.

Pick: Orioles