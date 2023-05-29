Picks, predictions for Angels vs. White Sox on Monday, May 29

The Los Angeles Angels kick off a week-long road trip on the South Side of Chicago, facing the White Sox in a three-game set. First pitch of the opener from Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Righty Griffin Canning (3-2, 4.95 ERA) goes for the Halos, while red-hot righty Michael Kopech (3-4, 4.24) looks to keep it rolling for Chicago.

The White Sox are -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with L.A. checking in as a +120 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Angels-White Sox picks: Monday, May 29

Injury report

Angels

Out: RP Matt Moore (oblique), 3B Anthony Rendon (groin), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), C Max Stassi (hip)

White Sox

Out: 2B Elvis Andrus (oblique), SP Mike Clevinger (wrist)

Starting pitchers

Griffin Canning vs. Michael Kopech

Canning is coming off of by far his best outing of the year, spinning seven innings of two-hit ball against the Boston Red Sox last week. He’d struggled over his previous four starts, with a combined 16 runs allowed, but when the righty has all of his secondary offerings — a slider, curveball and changeup — working for strikes, he can use a kitchen-sink approach that keeps hitters off his fastball (.591 slugging percentage against) and gets him through five or six frames.

Kopech’s season has done a 180 over the last two starts, with three hits and 19 strikeouts over 15 scoreless innings. He’s really just a two-pitch pitcher, throwing his fastball 63.4% of the time — but when your fastball is this explosive, you can get away with it.

Michael Kopech's 5Ks thru 2. ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/L41KQzftv4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 24, 2023

If Kopech is keeping the heater elevated and away from the heart of the plate, he’s awfully tough to beat.

Over/Under pick

Kopech is in a great spot right now, and he should find success again facing an Angels team whose totals have fallen short of this mark in six of their last eight games. Chicago will get Eloy Jimenez back from the IL, but this lineup ranks 26th in team OPS over the past two weeks, and I don’t think they’ll get to Canning enough to push us over.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

With two relatively shallow lineups, I’m riding with the pitcher I trust more, and that’s clearly Kopech right now. With heavier odds I might be tempted to go with Mike Trout and Co., but I think Jimenez’s return pushes Chicago over the hump.

Pick: White Sox