Picks, predictions for Nationals vs. Dodgers on Monday, May 29

After going 4-6 over a rugged, ten-game road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers return home to kick off a three-game set against the Washington Nationals on Monday night. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 9:10 p.m. ET. Trevor Williams will get the ball for the Nats, while top prospect Bobby Miller makes his second career start for L.A.

The Dodgers are heavy -250 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Washington is a +210 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Nationals-Dodgers picks: Monday, May 29

Injury report

Nationals

Out: C Israel Pineda (finger), OF Victor Robles (back)

Dodgers

Day to day: INF Max Muncy (hamstring)

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring), RP Tyler Cyr (shoulder), SP Michael Grove (groin)

Starting pitchers

Trevor Williams vs. Bobby Miller

Williams continues to hold his own for the Nats despite less-than-stellar stuff, holding the San Diego Padres to three runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in his last time out. He’s completed fewer than five innings and allowed more than three runs in just two of his 10 starts this season, using elite command (76th-percentile walk rate) of his fastball-heavy arsenal and letting his defense make plays behind him. His stuff won’t blow anyone anyway, and Statcast thinks he’s gotten a bit lucky (5.16 expected ERA and 10th-percentile expected slugging) but it’s working well enough so far.

Miller made his MLB debut last week against the Atlanta Braves and immediately showed why he entered the year as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, allowing one run while striking out five in five innings of work. The righty can run it up as high as 100 mph with his fastball, but it’s his offspeed pitches — a slider, curve and change that scouts all grade as above-average — that set him apart. He’s had a tendency to get a bit wild in the Minors, but if he has control of all of his offerings, he’ll be very tough to hit.

Over/Under pick

L.A. has hit or cleared this over in 10 of their last 13 games, boasting one of the game’s best offenses against right-handed pitching. Williams’ high-wire act should come to an end tonight, and even if Miller is great again for the Dodgers I think we’ll see a relatively high total.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

I don’t have a ton of faith in this righty-heavy Nationals lineup to get to Miller, especially in their first time seeing him. Williams could keep D.C. in it, but eventually the Dodgers’ star power will win out.

Pick: Dodgers