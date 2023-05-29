Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Mariners on Monday, May 29

After taking two of three against the San Diego Padres over the weekend, the New York Yankees now head out west to kick off a lengthy road trip against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch of the opener to this three-game set is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park. Domingo German makes his return to the mound for New York after a 10-game foreign substance suspension, while rookie sensation Bryce Miller gets the ball for Seattle.

The Mariners check in as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are narrow +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Yankees-Mariners picks: Monday, May 29

Injury report

Yankees

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), SP Carlos Rodon (back/elbow), C Jose Trevino (hamstring), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps)

Mariners

Out: UTIL Dylan Moore (core), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), RP Andres Munoz (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Domingo German vs. Bryce Miller

German has been suspended for the last two weeks after getting ejected in Toronto for a foreign substance on his pitching hand. The righty had been enjoying a fantastic May up to that point, with just four runs and nine hits allowed over 22 innings this month. German’s success this year has been largely driven by leaning even further into his great curveball, which he now throws over 40% of the time. Batters have had no answer for it, with a .138 average against and a 38% whiff rate, and if he has the feel for it again he could cruise against a spotty Seattle lineup even despite the two-week layoff.

Miller shows absolutely no sign of cooling off after a torrid start to his MLB career, most recently firing six shutout innings with just two hits allowed against the Oakland Athletics. The righty’s plan is a simple one: Come right at hitters with his four-seam fastball and dare them to hit it. So far, no one’s been able to, as the pitch — which Miller throws a whopping 70.5% of the time — has allowed a microscopic .135 slugging percentage. It has as much rise as any heater in the Majors, and he should keep dominating until someone shows they can square it up.

Over/Under pick

Neither of these offenses have been much to write home about this year, ranking in the bottom half of the league in OPS against right-handed pitching, and these two pitchers have been throwing the ball very well of late. Miller, in particular, is a sensation, and even if German coughs up a couple of runs, it’s hard to imagine the Yankees scoring enough off of the rookie to push us over 8.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

In what should be a low-scoring affair, I’m going with the pitcher I trust slightly more; we’ve seen the Yankees struggle in the past against pitchers they’re seeing for the first time. Count on a red-hot Julio Rodriguez to get a big hit late that proves the difference.

Pick: Mariners