Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, May 29

A matinee-heavy Memorial Day means that lighter-than-usual menu for DFS players, with the main slate over at DraftKings DFS featuring just six games getting underway at 1:05 p.m. With limited options to choose from, here are three teams we recommend stacking as you build your lineups.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, May 29

Marcus Semien ($6,000)

Adolis Garcia ($5,500)

Jonah Heim ($4,300)

Robbie Grossman ($3,000)

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd has struggled to a 5.47 ERA this year, with six homers allowed across his last six starters, and he’s particularly had a hard time against righties with a .271/.347/.457 line allowed. That’s bad news against a Rangers offense that chews up left-handed pitching, with the league’s third highest team OPS against southpaws. Semien is an elite option as the guaranteed leadoff man and one of only a handful of players to boast both 40+ runs scored and 40+ RBI this year, while Garcia has homered three times across his last 10 games. They’re a pricey pair, but Heim (1.019 OPS against lefties this year) and Grossman (.460 OBP and .536 SLG against Boyd across 37 career plate appearances) will offer upside at reasonable salaries.

Corbin Carroll ($5,100)

Ketel Marte ($4,700)

Geraldo Perdomo ($3,700)

Pavin Smith ($3,000)

We’re going to recommend stacking against Rockies starter Karl Kauffmann as long as Colorado keeps running him out there, as the righty has allowed nine runs across his first two career MLB starts — and his Minor League numbers have never suggested that he’s a Major League-caliber pitcher. Carroll (.967 OPS over his last 10 games) and Marte (.919) have been hot atop this lineup, while Perdomo (.940 OPS against righties, including a homer yesterday) and Smith should enjoy an extreme platoon advantage.

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,400)

Nolan Arenado ($4,800)

Nolan Gorman ($4,800)

Lars Nootbaar ($4,200)

The Royals will be starting reliever Josh Staumont followed by bulk man Mike Mayers (5.02 career ERA) in their border war rivalry with the Cardinals on Monday, which is great news for a Cardinals lineup trying to get back on track. Goldschmidt has been playing like he wants to win another NL MVP Award this season, while Gorman (.933 OPS against righties) and Nootbaar (.800) have the platoon advantage and could very well be hitting 1-2 in the lineup today.