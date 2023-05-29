Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 10 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially two months into the 2023 fantasy baseball season, and injuries and surprise disappointments have turned plenty of top draft picks into drags on your fantasy baseball roster. Everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 10

Nolan Jones, OF, Colorado Rockies — A former top prospect, Jones finally got the call for Colorado this past week after tearing it up at Triple-A to the tune of a 1.193 OPS with 12 homers and five steals in just 39 games. The physical tools have never been in doubt, and if he can keep his strikeouts under control it’ll allow him to access a genuinely rare combination of power and speed. It’s hard to trust any Colorado hitter away from Coors Field, but a matchup against the Royals’ bottom of the barrel pitching staff should allow Jones to run wild for at least a few days — and possibly longer.

Travis d’Arnaud, C, Atlanta Braves — Generally speaking, it’s always a great idea to stream hitters against the Oakland Athletics’ historically bad rotation (and bullpen, for that matter), and this week it’s the Braves’ turn. d’Arnaud has played well since returning from the IL a couple of weeks ago, batting .296 with a homer in eight games, and he should see plenty of starts at DH and spelling Sean Murphy at catcher against the A’s bevy of lefties. (d’Arnaud has posted a 1.000 OPS against southpaws this season.) A weekend set against the Arizona Diamondbacks and their 4.69 starters ERA can’t hurt, either.

Jonathan Davis, OF, Miami Marlins — Speaking of teams who get to face Oakland, it’ll be Miami’s turn next weekend. Davis was called up due to Jesus Sanchez’s injury, and while Sanchez is set to return fairly soon, the outfielder is making the most of his time in the Majors with a 1.206 OPS and a couple of three-hit games over the past week. He’ll also enjoy a friendly platoon advantage as a lefty-masher, and should bring real power/speed potential over the next few days.