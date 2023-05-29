 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, May 29

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Monday, May 29.

By Chris Landers
Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on May 24, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After a weekend full of aces, the starting pitching picture falls off precipitously on a lighter Monday slate, with Shane McClanahan and Bryce Miller being just about the only sure things on the mound today (with all apologies to Nathan Eovaldi’s recent run of form). That said, there are plenty of interesting plays on the slate, from veterans with friendly matchups to top prospects looking to solidify rotation spots, and we’re here to break it all down with a full starting pitching ranking and a list of our favorite streaming recommendations.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, May 29

Pitchers to stream

Rich Hill, Pittsburgh Pirates — I’m not quite sure how the 43-year-old is doing it, but the results speak for themselves, with six starts of two or fewer earned runs so far this season. The San Francisco Giants aren’t scaring anyone at the dish lately, especially against lefties, and the contact-oriented Hill should thrive at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.

Ryne Nelson, Arizona Diamondbacks — Nelson has been great in his last two outings, holding the Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies to just one run on four hits over 11.1 innings. He gets a dream start on Monday at home against a Colorado Rockies team that ranks 27th in team OPS away from Coors Field — and who will be starting rookie Karl Kauffmann, more or less guaranteeing Nelson a win if he can navigate at least five innings.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, May 29.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/29

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shane McClanahan @ Cubs
2 Nathan Eovaldi @ Tigers
3 Bryce Miller vs. Yankees
4 Michael Kopech vs. Angels
Strong plays
5 Marcus Stroman vs. Rays
6 Anthony DeSclafani vs. Pirates
7 Sonny Gray @ Astros
8 Bobby Miller vs. Nationals
9 Ryne Nelson vs. Rockies
10 Tyler Wells vs. Guardians
11 Rich Hill @ Giants
Questionable
12 JP France vs. Twins
13 Logan Allen @ Orioles
14 Domingo German @ Mariners
15 Griffin Canning @ White Sox
16 Adam Wainwright vs. Royals
Don't do it
17 Mike Soroka @ Athletics
18 Mike Mayers @ Cardinals
19 Trevor Williams @ Dodgers
20 Matthew Boyd vs. Rangers
21 Paul Blackburn vs. Braves
22 Karl Kauffmann @ Diamondbacks

