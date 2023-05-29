Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, May 29

After a weekend full of aces, the starting pitching picture falls off precipitously on a lighter Monday slate, with Shane McClanahan and Bryce Miller being just about the only sure things on the mound today (with all apologies to Nathan Eovaldi’s recent run of form). That said, there are plenty of interesting plays on the slate, from veterans with friendly matchups to top prospects looking to solidify rotation spots, and we’re here to break it all down with a full starting pitching ranking and a list of our favorite streaming recommendations.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, May 29

Pitchers to stream

Rich Hill, Pittsburgh Pirates — I’m not quite sure how the 43-year-old is doing it, but the results speak for themselves, with six starts of two or fewer earned runs so far this season. The San Francisco Giants aren’t scaring anyone at the dish lately, especially against lefties, and the contact-oriented Hill should thrive at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.

Ryne Nelson, Arizona Diamondbacks — Nelson has been great in his last two outings, holding the Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies to just one run on four hits over 11.1 innings. He gets a dream start on Monday at home against a Colorado Rockies team that ranks 27th in team OPS away from Coors Field — and who will be starting rookie Karl Kauffmann, more or less guaranteeing Nelson a win if he can navigate at least five innings.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, May 29.