How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on May 29

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

We’re just two days removed from Night of Champions and we’ll get the fallout from that pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Brand new women’s tag champs will be crowned tonight and the company will also begin the march towards Money in the Bank in July.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, May 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw finally has a men’s world champion again as Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at NOC to win the brand new World Heavyweight Championship. The “Visionary” was able to overcome a mid-match knee injury to put Styles down with the Stomp and secure his first world title since 2019. With him as the top dog on Raw now, there a numerous opponents on the roster that he could defend against in the coming months. We should get an idea of who his first challenger will be tonight.

As mentioned before, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned tonight as Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez/Shotzi, Bayley/Iyo Sky, and Sonya Deville/Chelsea Green will compete in a fatal four-way match. This came about a few weeks ago when former champs Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were forced to relinquish the titles after Morgan’s injury. We’ll see who will be holding the gold by the end of the night.

Speaking of tag belts, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are still the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions after defeating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of NOC. The match featured the Usos finally turning on Reigns and Sikoa, allowing for the champs to retain. Now that KO/Sami are (presumably) out of the Bloodline orbit, we’ll see what’s next for them in their reign.

Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch at NOC and did so with the help of Zoey Stark. At the end of the match, the Raw newcomer came from under the ring and attacked Lynch, allowing for the WWE Hall of Famer to pick up the victory. Tonight, we’ll most likely get an explanation for this new alliance between Stratus and Stark.

Also on the show, we’ll begin to get qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The ppv will take place at O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1.