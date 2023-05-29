Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 on Monday

The Miami Heat will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday night with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The game will air on TNT. The Celtics have a chance to make history as no team in the NBA playoffs has ever come back from down 3-0 in a playoff series.

Heat SG Tyler Herro and Celtics SF Danillo Gallinari are both still out. Gabe Vincent is questionable with an ankle injury for Miami. Malcolm Brogdon is questionable with a forearm injury for Boston. I would expect both of them to play, but I think Vincent is more likely to play than Brogdon.

The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 203.5. On the moneyline, the Celtics are -295 while the Heat are +245.

Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +7.5

I think the Celtics win this game, but it finishes closer than an eight points. I would expect this contest to come down to the end, similar to Game 6. Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler have historically performed well in elimination games, so look for them to have monster showings Monday night.

The Heat were 0.2 seconds away from winning Game 6 and advancing to the NBA Finals. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Heat, but this isn't anything new to Butler. He knows how important his play is to win tonight and I would expect to see him at his best. The majority of the games in this series have been close. Look for another tight contest on Monday night.

Over/Under: Over 203.5

Every single game in this series has went over this total. It’s hard to believe that Game 7 will be the first to go under. These offenses have been inconsistent in this series, but have seemed to heat up in the second half in the past few games. I think both teams finish around 110 points and clear this total handily.