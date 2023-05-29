Best Heat player prop bets to consider for Monday’s Game 7 vs. Celtics

The Miami Heat suffered a devastating Game 6 loss and now travel to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7 Monday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics have the chance to be the first team to ever comeback from a 3-0 series deficit in NBA playoff history, while the Heat hope to avoid a complete meltdown.

Here’s a look at our favorite Heat player props for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 28.5 Points (-105)

Butler hasn't gone over this total much this series as he’s topped it twice. However, this is an elimination game now and the Heat need their best player scoring tonight. He will have the ball in his hands a lot tonight and I think he will be more aggressive than he’s been all series. Look for Butler to go for 29+ in Game 7.

Gabe Vincent over 2.5 Assists (-150)

Vincent is banged up and is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup. However, I expect him to play and Miami will need him to perform if it wants any chance at winning. Vincent has gone over this assist total in two of his last three games. He also went over this total in the series finales for the first round and second round. I think he get Butler the ball a bunch tonight and cruises over this total.

Caleb Martin over 15.5 Points (-115)

Martin has played a major role for the Heat in this series and it has gone somewhat unnoticed. He has scored 14+ points in every game this series and has gone over 15 points in four of the six games. Martin played 41 minutes in Game 6 and I would expect him to play a lot again in Game 7 Monday night. Look for him to have another strong scoring performance here.