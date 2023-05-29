Best Celtics player prop bets to consider for Monday’s Game 7 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics have a chance to make history as the first team in the NBA to comeback from a 3-0 series deficit. They will take on the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

Here’s a look at our favorite Celtics player props for the contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 31.5 Points (-130)

Tatum needs to have a big game tonight. At times in this year’s playoffs, he’s looked like the best player in the NBA. However, there has also been times where he’s been bad and it’s costed the Celtics in a big way. In Game 7, he has a chance to quiet all the doubters once again and pull off the historic comeback. I think we see him go for 35+ points tonight.

Robert Williams III over 5.5 Rebounds (+105)

Williams has gone over this total in three of the six games that he’s played in this series. While his minutes have been up and down, I still think he goes over this total in Game 7. In the last game, he had seven rebounds and I think he finishes around that number again tonight.

Al Horford over 1.5 3s Made (+110)

Horford has been a spot-up shooter for the Celtics for the most part in the playoffs. The Celtics were dreadful from beyond the arc in Game 6. They need a bounce back and returning home, I think they find their shots falling more. Although Horford has only gone over this total twice in the series, I think he cans a couple triples tonight for Boston.