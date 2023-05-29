Best player prop specials to consider for Heat vs. Celtics Game 7

The Boston Celtics will be hosting the Miami Heat for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics can pull off the first 3-0 series deficit comeback in NBA playoff history if they win this contest. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering player prop specials with a combinations featuring players from both teams in the same bet. Here’s a look at our favorite player prop specials for Game 7.

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown 60+ combined points (+140)

The Celtics will not win this game if their two stars don’t combine for 60+ points. I think we see Tatum go for 40+ points in Game 7, which should mean Brown should only need 20 points. In a big-time contest, Tatum knows how important his play is to help the Celtics advance in this series. Look for him and Brown to play well at home.

Caleb Martin & Derrick White 8+ combined 3s made (+380)

Both of these guys have the ability to knock down 4-5 three-pointers tonight. White has made at least three triples in every game this series, while Martin has knocked down four three-pointers in two of his last four games. I think this is a lot more a scoring affair than people think it will be, so the role players will have to step up. Martin has played great lately so his confidence is high, while White is coming off a buzzer-beating putback which ultimately pushed this series to a seventh game.