Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Heat vs. Celtics Game 7

The Miami Heat are traveling to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7 in a historic matchup. The Celtics have the chance to become the first team in NBA playoff history to comeback from a 3-0 deficit. The game is set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden and will air on TNT.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here are our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 7 between the Celtics and the Heat, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+350)

Legs: Heat +7.5, Jayson Tatum 30+ points, Caleb Martin 14+ points

This has great value and isn’t extremely difficult to hit. With this being a Game 7, there is a good chance the Heat keep this contest close. If they lose, it should be by one or two possessions. Tatum will have to be aggressive because it’s an elimination game, and he has already gone for a big scoring outing in a Game 7 in the second round. Martin has been solid in this series and has gone over this point total in every game.

SGP 2 (+600)

Legs: Jimmy Butler over 26.5 Points, Gabe Vincent over 2.5 Assists, Jaylen Brown over 21.5 Points, Al Horford 2+ 3s Made

Butler is going to be even more aggressive than we have seen him in this series. It’s a Game 7, and his team needs him to be great. I think he scores 30+ points in this matchup. Vincent has gone over this assist total in two of his last three games and I expect him to set Butler up to score a good amount tonight. Brown has been up and down in the series, but the Celtics need his scoring to keep this game close. Tatum will do his job, but he needs his No. 2 guy to step up with him. Horford hasn’t been great from beyond the arc this series, but Boston needs him tonight. The Celtics struggled in a big way in Game 6 shooting the triple and they’ll need to be better if they want to pull off the historic comeback.

SGP 3 (+850)

Legs: Celtics moneyline, Jayson Tatum 30+ Points, Jimmy Butler 30+ Points, Derrick White 3+ 3s Made, Caleb Martin 10+ Points

The Celtics are the big favorite as they should be, and I think they get the historic win at home. This is legacy game for Tatum, who has already dropped a big performance in Game 7 in the second round. Butler’s in a similar position to Tatum where he’s the star player and he will need the ball in his hands and have to play aggressive. White is coming off arguably the biggest play of his life and his confidence will be high. He’s made 3+ three-pointers in every game this series and I would expect that clip to continue. Martin has been stellar in this series and has scored 14+ points in every game. I wouldn't expect anything to change in Game 7 for the rising Miami forward.