Best DFS lineup strategy for Heat vs. Celtics NBA Showdown in Game 7 Monday

The Boston Celtics have a chance to pull off a historic win in Game 7 tonight against the Miami Heat. No team has ever overcame a 3-0 deficit in NBA Playoff history. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The game will air on TNT.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($20,700) - Tonight feels like a game where Tatum will go for 40+ points. He’s averaging 8.5 more fantasy points on DraftKings DFS than anybody else in this series. Even in his low scoring games, he adds a bunch of rebounds and assists. I think tonight he puts on a show in front of the home crowd. This is a game where he can take a major step forward and silence any remaining doubters.

Jimmy Butler ($20,400) - This is a major game for Butler as well. Butler seemed to take the first three quarters of Game 6 off, but played well in the fourth quarter. I don't think he’ll just sit around in tonight’s game. He will give everything he has as it’s a win or go home situation. Butler is averaging close to 50 DFS points in this series. He should score the most for the Heat tonight by far.

FLEX Plays

Caleb Martin ($7,000) - People have slept on Martin’s meaning to this series for the Heat. He’s played great and has seen his minutes go up. In Game 6, Martin scored 48.3 DFS points. He’s not yet a stellar captain’s pick, but he will be decent in your lineup and does not cost much. I expect 30-35 DKFP from him tonight.

Derrick White ($6,400) - White is coming off the biggest shot of his life as he made the putback layup at the buzzer to send this series to Game 7. Confidence is high for him and I expect him to play well in this matchup. In second half of this series, White has played much better and taken on a bigger role. Even if Malcolm Brogdon is able to play, he will not be 100%. I would expect the Celtics to rely more on White like they did in Game 6.

Fades

Bam Adebayo ($9,000) - Adebayo’s numbers have been all over the place in this series, but I don't expect him to be a high scorer tonight. Butler will have the ball in his hands and be more aggressive than usual. Adebayo also hasn't been amazing on the glass as he’s gone over 10 rebounds just twice in the six games. He’s the fourth-most expensive player for DFS and I don’t think there is good enough value to play him there for Game 7.

Malcolm Brogdon ($5,400) - A lot of people may think they’re getting a good value play with Brogdon at this cost, but I don’t expect much from him in this game even if he’s active. In Games 4 and 5, he combined for 17.3 DFS points. I know he’s not an expensive player but even at $5,400, it’s just not worth the downside.

The Outcome

The Celtics have all the momentum going into Game 7. I think the Heat will keep it close, but I like the Celtics to pull away late. Tatum has a real chance to prove he’s one of the greatest clutch performers in the league. In Game 7 against the 76ers, Tatum scored 51 points and we could see something similar in this matchup.

Final score: Celtics 113, Heat 107