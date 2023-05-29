How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 on TV and via live stream

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which seemed impossible a week ago, will take place Monday, May 29. The Boston Celtics have climbed back from a 3-0 hole and will host the Miami Heat tonight in the final clash of the series. The Celtics won a Game 7 in the second round of these playoffs, and they also beat the Heat in Game 7 of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals. Miami is hoping to avoid being the first team to blow a 3-0 series lead in NBA history.

The Heat thought they had the win in Game 6 but Derrick White’s putback layup at the buzzer was in time to force Game 7. Miami struggled in that contest until the fourth quarter, and will hope to have a better start in this series finale. Jimmy Butler, who shot 5-21 in Game 6, will hope to put together one of his signature road performances. He’ll need help from the likes of Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson. They have been Miami’s top role players in the series.

Jayson Tatum went for 51 points in Boston’s Game 7 win over the 76ers in the second round, and will try to have a similar showing tonight. Tatum will look for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and White to provide additional offense. After a disjointed opening three games, the Celtics have been more connected defensively and are hitting three-point shots at a great clip. Will they be able to make NBA history with a win Monday night at home?

Heat vs. Celtics TV info

Date: Monday, May 29

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.