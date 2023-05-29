What channel is Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 on and what time does it start?

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are set to face off in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line. The Heat are hoping to avoid a complete collapse after being up 3-0, while the Celtics are trying to make NBA history and become the first team to successfully complete a reverse sweep. Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

The Heat find themselves in a do-or-die situation after being up comfortably in this series. Jimmy Butler continues to be phenomenal and made three critical free throws late in Game 6 to give Miami the lead but the Heat couldn’t close out the final possession successfully. The No. 8 seed is in real danger of being on the wrong side of history, and it’ll largely be up to Butler to propel this group to a road win in Game 7.

After being lost for three games, the Celtics have rallied behind better three-point shooting, more connected defense and some very timely buckets. Derrick White’s late tip helped the team win Game 6 to level the series. The Celtics are the fourth team to come back from a 3-0 deficit to force Game 7, and they’re the only team in that situation who will get that Game 7 at home. Will that be enough for a return trip to the Finals?

Heat vs. Celtics Game 7

Date: Monday, May 29

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: WatchTNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.