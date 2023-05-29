 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 on and what time does it start?

Here’s all the information you need for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat battles Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter during the second quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are set to face off in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line. The Heat are hoping to avoid a complete collapse after being up 3-0, while the Celtics are trying to make NBA history and become the first team to successfully complete a reverse sweep. Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

The Heat find themselves in a do-or-die situation after being up comfortably in this series. Jimmy Butler continues to be phenomenal and made three critical free throws late in Game 6 to give Miami the lead but the Heat couldn’t close out the final possession successfully. The No. 8 seed is in real danger of being on the wrong side of history, and it’ll largely be up to Butler to propel this group to a road win in Game 7.

After being lost for three games, the Celtics have rallied behind better three-point shooting, more connected defense and some very timely buckets. Derrick White’s late tip helped the team win Game 6 to level the series. The Celtics are the fourth team to come back from a 3-0 deficit to force Game 7, and they’re the only team in that situation who will get that Game 7 at home. Will that be enough for a return trip to the Finals?

Heat vs. Celtics Game 7

Date: Monday, May 29
Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: WatchTNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

