How many playoff Game 7s have been played? Which teams win Game 7 more?

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will meet in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Heat held a 3-0 lead in the series but the Celtics came roaring back to force a decisive contest. There has been at least one Game 7 in every round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, with the Celtics taking part in their second Game 7 of this postseason Monday.

In the previous 147 Game 7s in the playoffs, the home team has won an overwhelming 111 times. That’s a 75.5% clip, which suggests the Celtics will become the first team in NBA history to complete a comeback from down 3-0 to win a series. However, home teams are 1-1 in Game 7s this postseason, and the Heat do have history on their side.

These two teams played a seven-game series in the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, with the road team triumphing that time. Will the Heat be able to avoid a complete meltdown, or will the Celtics play up to their potential at home and go back to the NBA Finals?