Complete bracket for 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship and College World Series

We’re on the road to Omaha as the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament is set to begin this Friday, June 2 at 16 campus sites across America.
The tournament will get rolling with the Regional round, where the 64 qualifying programs have been divvied up into 16 regions hosted by the nation’s top teams. Four teams in each region will spend the weekend competing in a double elimination tournament to determine a champion for that particular region.
From there, the 16 regional champions will advance to to the Super Regional round beginning on Friday, June 9. Each of the regional champions will be paired by the seed of the regional team and compete against each other in a best-of-three series played at the host site of the higher ranked team.
The eight remaining teams will advance to the 2023 College World Series beginning on June 16 at TD Ameritrade Field in Omaha. The participants will compete in a double-elimination tournament until the final two teams standing duke it out in a best-of-three series to determine a national champion.
No. 1 regional seed teams
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Clemson
Coastal Carolina
Florida
Indiana State
Kentucky
LSU
Miami
Oklahoma State
South Carolina
Stanford
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Wake Forest (No. 1 overall seed)
Conference Champion Automatic Bids
A-10: George Mason
AAC: Tulane
America East: Maine
ACC: Clemson
Atlantic Sun: Lipscomb
Big 12: TCU
Big East: Xavier
Big South: Campbell
Big Ten: Maryland
Big West: Cal State Fullerton, (No. 1 UCSD ineligible due to reclassification)
CAA: Northeastern
Conference USA: Charlotte
Horizon League: Wright State
Ivy: Penn
MAC: Ball State
MAAC: Rider
Missouri Valley: Indiana State
Mountain West: San Jose State
Northeast: Central Connecticut
Ohio Valley: Eastern Illinois
Pac-12: Oregon
Patriot: Army
SEC: Vanderbilt
Southern: Samford
Southland: Nicholls
Summit: Oral Roberts
Sun Belt: Southern Miss
SWAC: Florida A&M
WAC: Sam Houston
West Coast: Santa Clara
Regional round (June 2-5)
Winston-Salem Regional
George Mason vs. No. 1 Wake Forest
Northeastern vs. Maryland
Tuscaloosa Regional
Nicholls State vs. No. 16 Alabama
Troy vs. Boston College
Miami Regional
Maine vs. No. 9 Miami
Louisiana vs. Texas
Stanford Regional
San Jose State vs. No. 8 Stanford
Cal State Fullerton vs. Texas A&M
Baton Rouge Regional
Tulane vs. No. 5 LSU
Sam Houston vs. Oregon State
Lexington Regional
Ball State vs. No. 12 Kentucky
Indiana vs. West Virginia
Auburn Regional
Penn vs. No. 13 Auburn
Samford vs. Southern Miss
Clemson Regional
Lipscomb vs. No. 4 Clemson
Charlotte vs. Tennessee
Gainesville Regional
Florida A&M vs. No. 2 Florida
Texas Tech vs. UConn
Columbia Regional
Central Connecticut State vs. No. 15 South Carolina
Campbell vs. NC State
Conway Regional
Rider vs. No. 10 Coastal Carolina
UNCW vs. Duke
Charlottesville Regional
Army vs. No. 7 Virginia
Oklahoma vs. East Carolina
Nashville Regional
Eastern Illinois vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt
Xavier vs. Oregon
Stillwater Regional
Oral Roberts vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
Washington vs. Dallas Baptist
Terre Haute Regional
Wright State vs. No. 14 Indiana State
North Carolina vs. Iowa
Fayetteville Regional
Santa Clara vs. No. 3 Arkansas
Arizona vs. TCU
Super Regional round (June 9-11)
Winston-Salem Winner vs. Tuscaloosa Winner
Miami Winner vs. Stanford Winner
Baton Rouge Winner vs. Lexington Winner
Auburn Winner vs. Clemson Winner
Gainesville Winner vs. Columbia Winner
Conway Winner vs. Charlottesville Winner
Nashville Winner vs. Stillwater Winner
Terre Haute Winner vs. Fayetteville Winner