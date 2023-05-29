Complete bracket for 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship and College World Series

We’re on the road to Omaha as the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament is set to begin this Friday, June 2 at 16 campus sites across America.

The tournament will get rolling with the Regional round, where the 64 qualifying programs have been divvied up into 16 regions hosted by the nation’s top teams. Four teams in each region will spend the weekend competing in a double elimination tournament to determine a champion for that particular region.

From there, the 16 regional champions will advance to to the Super Regional round beginning on Friday, June 9. Each of the regional champions will be paired by the seed of the regional team and compete against each other in a best-of-three series played at the host site of the higher ranked team.

The eight remaining teams will advance to the 2023 College World Series beginning on June 16 at TD Ameritrade Field in Omaha. The participants will compete in a double-elimination tournament until the final two teams standing duke it out in a best-of-three series to determine a national champion.

No. 1 regional seed teams

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Clemson

Coastal Carolina

Florida

Indiana State

Kentucky

LSU

Miami

Oklahoma State

South Carolina

Stanford

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Wake Forest (No. 1 overall seed)

Conference Champion Automatic Bids

A-10: George Mason

AAC: Tulane

America East: Maine

ACC: Clemson

Atlantic Sun: Lipscomb

Big 12: TCU

Big East: Xavier

Big South: Campbell

Big Ten: Maryland

Big West: Cal State Fullerton, (No. 1 UCSD ineligible due to reclassification)

CAA: Northeastern

Conference USA: Charlotte

Horizon League: Wright State

Ivy: Penn

MAC: Ball State

MAAC: Rider

Missouri Valley: Indiana State

Mountain West: San Jose State

Northeast: Central Connecticut

Ohio Valley: Eastern Illinois

Pac-12: Oregon

Patriot: Army

SEC: Vanderbilt

Southern: Samford

Southland: Nicholls

Summit: Oral Roberts

Sun Belt: Southern Miss

SWAC: Florida A&M

WAC: Sam Houston

West Coast: Santa Clara

Regional round (June 2-5)

Winston-Salem Regional

George Mason vs. No. 1 Wake Forest

Northeastern vs. Maryland

Tuscaloosa Regional

Nicholls State vs. No. 16 Alabama

Troy vs. Boston College

Miami Regional

Maine vs. No. 9 Miami

Louisiana vs. Texas

Stanford Regional

San Jose State vs. No. 8 Stanford

Cal State Fullerton vs. Texas A&M

Baton Rouge Regional

Tulane vs. No. 5 LSU

Sam Houston vs. Oregon State

Lexington Regional

Ball State vs. No. 12 Kentucky

Indiana vs. West Virginia

Auburn Regional

Penn vs. No. 13 Auburn

Samford vs. Southern Miss

Clemson Regional

Lipscomb vs. No. 4 Clemson

Charlotte vs. Tennessee

Gainesville Regional

Florida A&M vs. No. 2 Florida

Texas Tech vs. UConn

Columbia Regional

Central Connecticut State vs. No. 15 South Carolina

Campbell vs. NC State

Conway Regional

Rider vs. No. 10 Coastal Carolina

UNCW vs. Duke

Charlottesville Regional

Army vs. No. 7 Virginia

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina

Nashville Regional

Eastern Illinois vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt

Xavier vs. Oregon

Stillwater Regional

Oral Roberts vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State

Washington vs. Dallas Baptist

Terre Haute Regional

Wright State vs. No. 14 Indiana State

North Carolina vs. Iowa

Fayetteville Regional

Santa Clara vs. No. 3 Arkansas

Arizona vs. TCU

Super Regional round (June 9-11)

Winston-Salem Winner vs. Tuscaloosa Winner

Miami Winner vs. Stanford Winner

Baton Rouge Winner vs. Lexington Winner

Auburn Winner vs. Clemson Winner

Gainesville Winner vs. Columbia Winner

Conway Winner vs. Charlottesville Winner

Nashville Winner vs. Stillwater Winner

Terre Haute Winner vs. Fayetteville Winner

2023 College World Series (June 16-26)