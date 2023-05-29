 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Complete bracket for 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship and College World Series

We go through the full bracket of the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

By Collin Sherwin
Yohandy Morales and Blake Cyr of the Miami Hurricanes walk to to dugout as the Clemson Tigers change pitchers in the fifth inning during the ACC Baseball Championship game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on May 28, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

We’re on the road to Omaha as the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament is set to begin this Friday, June 2 at 16 campus sites across America.

The tournament will get rolling with the Regional round, where the 64 qualifying programs have been divvied up into 16 regions hosted by the nation’s top teams. Four teams in each region will spend the weekend competing in a double elimination tournament to determine a champion for that particular region.

From there, the 16 regional champions will advance to to the Super Regional round beginning on Friday, June 9. Each of the regional champions will be paired by the seed of the regional team and compete against each other in a best-of-three series played at the host site of the higher ranked team.

The eight remaining teams will advance to the 2023 College World Series beginning on June 16 at TD Ameritrade Field in Omaha. The participants will compete in a double-elimination tournament until the final two teams standing duke it out in a best-of-three series to determine a national champion.

No. 1 regional seed teams

Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Clemson
Coastal Carolina
Florida
Indiana State
Kentucky
LSU
Miami
Oklahoma State
South Carolina
Stanford
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Wake Forest (No. 1 overall seed)

Conference Champion Automatic Bids

A-10: George Mason
AAC: Tulane
America East: Maine
ACC: Clemson
Atlantic Sun: Lipscomb
Big 12: TCU
Big East: Xavier
Big South: Campbell
Big Ten: Maryland
Big West: Cal State Fullerton, (No. 1 UCSD ineligible due to reclassification)
CAA: Northeastern
Conference USA: Charlotte
Horizon League: Wright State
Ivy: Penn
MAC: Ball State
MAAC: Rider
Missouri Valley: Indiana State
Mountain West: San Jose State
Northeast: Central Connecticut
Ohio Valley: Eastern Illinois
Pac-12: Oregon
Patriot: Army
SEC: Vanderbilt
Southern: Samford
Southland: Nicholls
Summit: Oral Roberts
Sun Belt: Southern Miss
SWAC: Florida A&M
WAC: Sam Houston
West Coast: Santa Clara

Regional round (June 2-5)

Winston-Salem Regional

George Mason vs. No. 1 Wake Forest
Northeastern vs. Maryland

Tuscaloosa Regional

Nicholls State vs. No. 16 Alabama
Troy vs. Boston College

Miami Regional

Maine vs. No. 9 Miami
Louisiana vs. Texas

Stanford Regional

San Jose State vs. No. 8 Stanford
Cal State Fullerton vs. Texas A&M

Baton Rouge Regional

Tulane vs. No. 5 LSU
Sam Houston vs. Oregon State

Lexington Regional

Ball State vs. No. 12 Kentucky
Indiana vs. West Virginia

Auburn Regional

Penn vs. No. 13 Auburn
Samford vs. Southern Miss

Clemson Regional

Lipscomb vs. No. 4 Clemson
Charlotte vs. Tennessee

Gainesville Regional

Florida A&M vs. No. 2 Florida
Texas Tech vs. UConn

Columbia Regional

Central Connecticut State vs. No. 15 South Carolina
Campbell vs. NC State

Conway Regional

Rider vs. No. 10 Coastal Carolina
UNCW vs. Duke

Charlottesville Regional

Army vs. No. 7 Virginia
Oklahoma vs. East Carolina

Nashville Regional

Eastern Illinois vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt
Xavier vs. Oregon

Stillwater Regional

Oral Roberts vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
Washington vs. Dallas Baptist

Terre Haute Regional

Wright State vs. No. 14 Indiana State
North Carolina vs. Iowa

Fayetteville Regional

Santa Clara vs. No. 3 Arkansas
Arizona vs. TCU

Super Regional round (June 9-11)

Winston-Salem Winner vs. Tuscaloosa Winner
Miami Winner vs. Stanford Winner
Baton Rouge Winner vs. Lexington Winner
Auburn Winner vs. Clemson Winner
Gainesville Winner vs. Columbia Winner
Conway Winner vs. Charlottesville Winner
Nashville Winner vs. Stillwater Winner
Terre Haute Winner vs. Fayetteville Winner

2023 College World Series (June 16-26)

