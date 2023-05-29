 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oklahoma enters Women’s College World Series as massive favorites

The Sooners are projected to hoist their third-straight trophy in Oklahoma City.

By Teddy Ricketson
Head coach Patty Gasso of the Oklahoma Sooners tosses balls before the second game against the Texas Longhorns during the NCAA Women’s College World Series finals at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex on June 9, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 College World Series. They are installed at -800 and are heading to their events WCWS in a row and are the two-time defending champs. If they were to pull off the three-peat, they would be the first team to do so since UCLA accomplished the feat from 1988-1990.

The Women’s College World Series is a double-elimination tournament until the final two teams play a best-of-three series to determine the national champion. OU (56-1, 18-0 Big 12) has won the last two titles, and despite being down to their final strike twice in Game 2 of their Super Regional against Clemson, they rallied with a three-run comeback in the 7th inning to stay at just one loss this season.

As the No. 1 seed, Oklahoma will open the tournament against No. 9 Stanford. No. 4 Tennessee will face No. 5 Alabama, No. 3 Florida State will take on No. 6 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Washington will match up with No. 15 Utah. The Sooners are riding an NCAA D1 softball record 48-win streak into the playoffs.

The 2023 WCWS will begin on June 1 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

2023 WCWS Odds To Win

Team Odds
Team Odds
Oklahoma −800
Florida State +500
Oklahoma State +1000
Tennessee +1000
Washington +2000
Alabama +5000
Utah +5000
Stanford +6000

