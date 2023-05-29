Oklahoma enters Women’s College World Series as massive favorites

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 College World Series. They are installed at -800 and are heading to their events WCWS in a row and are the two-time defending champs. If they were to pull off the three-peat, they would be the first team to do so since UCLA accomplished the feat from 1988-1990.

The Women’s College World Series is a double-elimination tournament until the final two teams play a best-of-three series to determine the national champion. OU (56-1, 18-0 Big 12) has won the last two titles, and despite being down to their final strike twice in Game 2 of their Super Regional against Clemson, they rallied with a three-run comeback in the 7th inning to stay at just one loss this season.

As the No. 1 seed, Oklahoma will open the tournament against No. 9 Stanford. No. 4 Tennessee will face No. 5 Alabama, No. 3 Florida State will take on No. 6 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Washington will match up with No. 15 Utah. The Sooners are riding an NCAA D1 softball record 48-win streak into the playoffs.

The 2023 WCWS will begin on June 1 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.