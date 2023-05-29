 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win 2023 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook

The Road to Omaha begins on Friday, June 2, with 64 teams vying to get to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha and compete for the national championship.

By Collin Sherwin
Cole Roland of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons throws a pitch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the eighth inning during the ACC Baseball Championship at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on May 26, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship begins on June 2nd at 16 regional sites across the country, as The Road to Omaha and the College World Series commences.

Wake Forest from the ACC enters as the favorite at +550, but there are a record 10 teams from the SEC in the 64-school field. And this season there is a dearth of mid-majors from the west coast thanks to a bias in the RPI metric that’s somehow still used in college baseball to select the field. So the betting odds might give a better indication of who the actual favorites are to lift the trophy.

After the double-elimination regional round from June 2-5, the remaining 16 teams will play in the Super Regionals from June 9-11. The winners of those eight best-of-three series will then head to Charles Schwab Field starting on June 16 for the College World Series. The winners of the two four-team double-elimination groups there will then play in the best-of-three CWS Finals, scheduled for June 24-26.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 College World Series Odds

Team Odds
Wake Forest +550
LSU +800
Florida +900
Arkansas +1000
Vanderbilt +1200
Virginia +1300
Stanford +1500
Tennessee +2000
South Carolina +2000
Clemson +2500
Kentucky +3000
Oklahoma State +3000
Miami FL +3500
Texas +3500
Duke +4000
Auburn +4000
Oregon State +4500
Texas A&M +5000
Coastal Carolina +5000
East Carolina +6000
Campbell +6000
North Carolina +6500
DBU +6500
Oregon +6500
TCU +7500
Southern Mississippi +7500
West Virginia +8000
Indiana State +9000
North Carolina State +10000
Maryland +10000
Iowa +10000
Texas Tech +10000
Washington +15000
Arizona +15000
Oklahoma +20000
Northeastern +20000
Louisiana-Lafayette +20000
Indiana +20000
UConn +20000
Cal State Fullerton +20000
Boston College +20000
Sam Houston +20000
Troy +30000
Texas State +30000
Xavier +30000
Wright State +40000
Charlotte +40000
San Jose State +40000
Lipscomb +40000
Maine +50000
Tulane +50000
Nicholls State +50000
Santa Clara +50000
Eastern Illinois +50000
Oral Roberts +50000
Pennsylvania +50000
Army West Point +70000
UNCW +70000
Ball State +70000
Central Connecticut State +70000
Rider +70000
George Mason +80000
Samford +90000
Florida A&M +90000

