Odds to win 2023 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook

The 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship begins on June 2nd at 16 regional sites across the country, as The Road to Omaha and the College World Series commences.

Wake Forest from the ACC enters as the favorite at +550, but there are a record 10 teams from the SEC in the 64-school field. And this season there is a dearth of mid-majors from the west coast thanks to a bias in the RPI metric that’s somehow still used in college baseball to select the field. So the betting odds might give a better indication of who the actual favorites are to lift the trophy.

After the double-elimination regional round from June 2-5, the remaining 16 teams will play in the Super Regionals from June 9-11. The winners of those eight best-of-three series will then head to Charles Schwab Field starting on June 16 for the College World Series. The winners of the two four-team double-elimination groups there will then play in the best-of-three CWS Finals, scheduled for June 24-26.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook: