Robert Williams playing through injury in Game 7 vs. Heat

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams left Monday’s Game 7 against the Miami Heat due to an injury, although the exact nature of the issue is to be determined. Williams went to the locker room and appeared to be in some pain.

Robert Williams has walked back to the locker room area. Looked like he was in pain. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 30, 2023

Williams eventually did return to Boston’s bench, so it appears he’s going to continue playing in this do-or-die contest. The big man did briefly exit Game 6 Saturday due to a hand injury, although he was ultimately able to return to the contest. The Celtics are hoping to complete a reverse sweep and win four straight games after falling behind 3-0. That goal is not looking great at the moment as they are down in the second quarter. However, Boston’s perimeter shooting should eventually come around after a rough first quarter.

We’ll see if Williams is limited in any way when he does come back into the contest.