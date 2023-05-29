Derrick White suffers leg injury Monday in Game 7 vs. Heat

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the Miami Heat, forcing the guard to go to the locker room. White was a consistent source of offense for Boston in this game, so his absence would loom large if he was ruled out for the rest of this contest.

UPDATE: Derrick White has headed back to the locker room after being seen limping off the court #BleedGreen #NBA #HEATCulture — Court Side Heat (@courtsideheat) May 30, 2023

While White’s perimeter shooting has not translated to this contest, he has been a solid contributor with 18 points on 5-12 shooting. He’s also added a couple rebounds and an assist, but going just 2-9 from deep is not going to cut it. It’s especially tough for Boston to climb back in this game with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both struggling, and it’ll be even more difficult if White cannot return.

If White is ruled out or limited, look for Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon to see more playing time. Smart would be the preferred choice, since Brogdon is still dealing with a forearm issue.