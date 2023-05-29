 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Derrick White suffers leg injury Monday in Game 7 vs. Heat

The Celtics guard was seen limping off the court.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Derrick White of the Boston Celtics dribbles during the second quarter /amm in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the Miami Heat, forcing the guard to go to the locker room. White was a consistent source of offense for Boston in this game, so his absence would loom large if he was ruled out for the rest of this contest.

While White’s perimeter shooting has not translated to this contest, he has been a solid contributor with 18 points on 5-12 shooting. He’s also added a couple rebounds and an assist, but going just 2-9 from deep is not going to cut it. It’s especially tough for Boston to climb back in this game with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both struggling, and it’ll be even more difficult if White cannot return.

If White is ruled out or limited, look for Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon to see more playing time. Smart would be the preferred choice, since Brogdon is still dealing with a forearm issue.

More From DraftKings Nation