Who will the Heat play in the 2023 NBA Finals?

The Miami Heat squandered their 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, but eventually went on to win Game 7 to clinch a spot in the 2023 NBA Finals. The Heat have made NBA history by becoming the second No. 8 seed to make the Finals, and the first-ever play-in team to make the Finals.

The Heat will now face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. The Nuggets were the top seed in the West this season and marched through their bracket with relative ease. They’ve had some time to rest after sweeping the Lakers in the West finals, and they will have homecourt advantage in this series.

The Heat have defeated a No. 1, No. 5 and No. 2 seed on the way to the Finals. They won each series without having homecourt advantage and just won a Game 7 in a road environment. Can they take the final step and win it all?