Finals MVP odds ahead of Nuggets vs. Heat

The 2023 NBA Finals are here, and we’ve got the latest odds for who will win Finals MVP in the series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Here’s a look at how DraftKings Sportsbook views the award race.

Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is the heavy favorite at -300, which is expected. Denver is a sizable favorite to win the series, and Jokic would likely have the best numbers for the team in that scenario. Jamal Murray is a good alternate option at +2000.

Jimmy Butler, who was listed at +1700 to win this award ahead of the conference finals, has moved all the way up to +350. It’s interesting to see Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin in the top five for this category, especially since Butler would likely be the catalyst for any Heat series victory. Martin is probably the better alternative option on the Miami side, since he was just one vote behind Butler to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP.