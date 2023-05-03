 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to get tickets for 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Here’s how to get tickets to Quail Hollow.

By Grace McDermott

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Wells Fargo Championship - Previews Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship tees off from Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, May 4. If you’re interested in getting tickets to this all-star elevated event that will feature golfers including Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, and Patrick Cantlay, look no further.

To get on the grounds of Quail Hollow for a single day, it costs $90, and if you don’t want to pick a day yet, you can pay $100 for a flexible single-day ticket. You can get a steal for a full week’s access to the grounds for $120 at the Wells Fargo Championship ticketing website. It would also be a great family outing — children 15 and under get in free as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult.

If you want to buy from a different ticket seller, check out Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats, or SeatGeek, where there may be cheaper deals available. The tournament will run through Sunday, May 7, with a cut after play on Friday.

More From DraftKings Nation