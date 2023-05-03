How to Play NFL Best Ball on DraftKings

In Best Ball contests, participants will draft a lineup via a live snake draft and contests will last multiple weeks of the season. After the draft there are no trades or roster management. Each week of the contest your highest scoring players are automatically your starting lineup and count toward your team’s overall fantasy point total (rosters and scoring summarized below). Overall contest payouts are based on the cumulative fantasy points scored by your starting lineup each week.

New in 2023

Allow users to upload a spreadsheet to customize the pre-draft player rankings.

Best Ball standings update automatically as scores come in rather than weekly after each interval (NFL week).

Scoring

NFL Best Ball Scoring Play Score Play Score Passing TD 4 Pts 25 Passing Yards 1 Pt (+0.04 Pts/ Yards) 300+ Yard Passing Game 3 Pts Interception -1 Pt Rushing TD 6 Pts 10 Rushing Yards 1 Pt (+0.1 Pts/Yard) 100+ Yard Rushing Game 3 Pts Receiving TD 6 Pts 10 Receiving Yards 1 Pt (+0.1 Pts/Yard) 100+ Receiving Yard Game 3 Pts Reception 1 Pt Punt/Kickoff/FG Return for TD 6 Pts Fumble Lost -1 Pt 2 Pt Conversion (Pass, Run, or Catch) 2 Pts Offensive Fumble Recovery TD 6 Pts

Lineup Requirements

Lineups will consist of 20 players and must include players from at least 2 different NFL teams. Each week you will have eight starting players and 12 bench players. The roster positions are:

1 QB

2 RB

3 WR

1 TE

1 FLEX (RB/WR/TE)

12 BENCH (QB/RB/WR/TE)

Each week your highest scoring players are automatically your starting lineup. Your non-starting players each week will make up your bench and their fantasy points will not count toward your team’s overall fantasy point total.

Draft Requirements

In order to be eligible for prizes in the Best Ball contests you must either edit the pre-draft rankings, add a player to your queue during the draft, or make a manual draft pick during the draft. Failure to take at least one of the prior three actions will result in an invalid entry and you will not be eligible for prizes and your entry fee will be forfeited.

Tournaments

Tournaments are Best Ball drafts that are played out over multiple rounds of contests. Our season-long tournaments are played out over four rounds.

Round 1: NFL Weeks 1 - 14

Round 2: NFL Week 15

Round 3: NFL Week 16

Round 4: NFL Week 17

At the end of each round, a specified number of entrants from each contest advances to the next round based on their placement in the contest standings. Each tournament will have specified contest sizes for each round, number of advancing entries per contest for each round, and maximum number of round 1 contests you can enter.

Advancing entries are randomly matched up against other advancing entries in rounds 2 through 4. If you have multiple entries advancing in a Tournament, we will avoid matching you up against yourself, whenever possible.

Advancing entries keep the same lineup they drafted during round 1. There is no redrafting between any rounds.

If there are not enough advancing entries to fill future round contests, there will be wild card entries that advance. Wild card entries are the entries that scored the highest fantasy points among the non-automatically advancing entries.

Example: There is a tournament with a maximum of 12,000 12-man round 1 contests, where the top finisher in each contest advances to round 2. Round 2 is made up of 1,000 12-man contests (12,000 total entries). If only 11,000 round 1 contests were to fill, only 11,000 entries would automatically advance. We would make up the additional 1,000 entries with wild card spots.

If there is a tie for an advancing entry or wild card spot, the advancing entry/wild card spot will be the one with the highest scoring single week in that round If still tied, it will be the entry with the second highest scoring week in that round. This process will continue through the lowest scoring week in the round. If still tied, the advancing entry will be the one with the overall highest scoring player in that round. If still tied, it will be the entry with the second overall highest scoring player in that round. This process will continue through the lowest scoring player in the round.

Related Content Schedule:

May 5: 2023 Best Ball QB Rankings

May 7: 2023 Best Ball RB Rankings 1-20

May 12: 2023 Best Ball RB Rankings 21-40

May 14: 2023 Best Ball WR Rankings 1-30

MAy 19: 2023 Best Ball WR Rankings 31-60

May 21: 2023 Best Ball TE Rankings

TBD: Overvalued/Undervalued Players

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.