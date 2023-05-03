 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AdventHealth 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 Cup Series race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to the Kansas Motor Speedway this weekend for a Cup Series race and a Truck Series race. The Cup Series will run the AdventHealth 400, which is the first of two Kansas races for the circuit. The second is the Hollywood Casino 400, which takes place during the first round of the playoffs.

Kurt Busch is the defending champ at the AdventHealth 400, while Bubba Wallace won the Hollywood Casino 400 last fall. Busch retired from full-time Cup competition and will not race this weekend. Wallace is installed at +1400 to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wallace’s odds are even with Kyle Busch, who is tied with Kyle Larson and William Byron for the wins lead this season, with two. Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Brad Keselowski are the only drivers with multiple wins in this race. Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +500 odds while Byron is tied with Tyler Reddick for the second-best odds at +750. Hamlin is +800 to win this race for the third time while Keselowski is +2800.

Qualifying is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. ET on Saturday and the race is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday. Both events will air on FS1.

2023 AdventHealth 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation