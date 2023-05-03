AdventHealth 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 Cup Series race

NASCAR is headed to the Kansas Motor Speedway this weekend for a Cup Series race and a Truck Series race. The Cup Series will run the AdventHealth 400, which is the first of two Kansas races for the circuit. The second is the Hollywood Casino 400, which takes place during the first round of the playoffs.

Kurt Busch is the defending champ at the AdventHealth 400, while Bubba Wallace won the Hollywood Casino 400 last fall. Busch retired from full-time Cup competition and will not race this weekend. Wallace is installed at +1400 to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wallace’s odds are even with Kyle Busch, who is tied with Kyle Larson and William Byron for the wins lead this season, with two. Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Brad Keselowski are the only drivers with multiple wins in this race. Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +500 odds while Byron is tied with Tyler Reddick for the second-best odds at +750. Hamlin is +800 to win this race for the third time while Keselowski is +2800.

Qualifying is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. ET on Saturday and the race is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday. Both events will air on FS1.