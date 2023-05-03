NASCAR schedule for 2023 Kansas Speedway race

NASCAR will be heading to Kansas for its next events. The Xfinity Series is off this week, but the Truck Series and Cup Series will both be in action. The Kansas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Heart of America 200 truck race on Saturday, May 6, with the 2023 Advent Health 400 Cup Series race following on Sunday, May 7.

The Cup Series will practice at 5:05 p.m. ET on Saturday. It will air on FS1 and will be followed by qualifying at 5:50 p.m. ET. The Adent Health 400 will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at FS1. Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning installed at +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by William Byron (+750), Tyler Reddick (+750), Denny Hamlin (+800), Martin Truex Jr (+850) and Christopher Bell (+850).

The Truck Series will get the weekend started with its practice session at 12:05 p.m. ET on FS1. Qualifying will get underway at 12:35 p.m. ET to set the lineup for Saturday night’s race. It will start at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Odds for this race at DraftKings Sportsbook have yet to be released.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, May 6

12:05 p.m. — Truck Series Practice — FS1, FOX.com/live

12:35 p.m. — Truck Series Qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live

5:05 p.m. — Cup Series Practice — FS1, FOX.com/live

5:50 p.m. — Cup Series Qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live

8 p.m. — Heart of America 200, Truck Series race — FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, May 7

3 p.m. — Advent Health 400, Cup Series race — FS1, FOX.com/live