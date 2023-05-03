How to watch Oilers vs. Golden Knights in Game 1 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights in second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Oilers were able to escape the Los Angeles Kings in six games in a second straight season. Edmonton dropped two of the first three games before winning three straight to advance. Jack Campbell started Game 4 and picked up the win but it’s been mostly Stuart Skinner in net for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has 11 points to lead all Oilers’ scorers, including seven goals. Connor McDavid has 10 points in six games.

The Golden Knights had the easiest time in the first round of any team, defeating the Winnipeg Jets in five games. Because of that, the Knights haven’t played since April 27, getting nearly a week off between series. That has helped with getting players rested, though RW Mark Stone may sit out. He was seen leaving practice with some discomfort and was coming back from back injuries during the regular season. Stone had eight points in five games in the first round.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Oilers vs. Golden Knights live stream

Date: Wednesday, May 3

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.