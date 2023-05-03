How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on May 3

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD.

We’re barreling towards the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas at the end of the month and the company is starting to put the card together for the show. The build will continue on tonight’s show from Baltimore.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, May 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Tonight, we’ll get a “Four Pillars” tag match as AEW World Champion MJF will team with Sammy Guevara to take on “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Darby Allin. Last week, Guevara defeated Allin in the finals of the Pillars Tournament, with MJF getting the latter disqualified. The champ and Guevara then started to beat down Allin before Perry came out to even the score. It was then announced that the four would take part in tonight’s tag match and if Perry/Allin win, then the title match at Double or Nothing will be a Pillars four-way match. We’ll see if that comes to fruition tonight.

An enraged Adam Cole called out Chris Jericho last week, but was ambushed by the Jericho Appreciation Society. International Champion Orange Cassidy and Bandido came down to offer help, but they too were overwhelmed by the number’s advantage. That’s when a debuting Roderick Strong came out to even the odd and aid Cole, his former Undisputed Era teammate from NXT. Tonight, we’ll see Cole, Strong, Cassidy, and Bandido take on the JAS in an eight-man tag team match.

The main event of last week’s Dynamite saw Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita defeat The Butcher and The Blade in tag team action. After the match, the Blackpool Combat Club came out to ambush them and the show ended with Takeshita bloodied by a screwdriver. It was announced that next week’s episode of Dynamite from Detroit will feature Omega going one-on-one with Jon Moxley inside of a steel cage. Tonight, we’ll hear from the Elite one week from what should be a bloody main event fight.

Also on the show, six teams will compete in a Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royale and the winners will presumably get a future shot at the House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championships. We’ll also get Saraya taking on Willow Nightingale and Ricky Starks facing Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold.