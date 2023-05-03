How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 2 on TV and via live stream

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will continue their second-round series of the 2023 NBA playoffs Wednesday with Game 2. Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 8 p.m. ET. The 76ers lead the series 1-0 and will be getting MVP Joel Embiid back for this contest, barring pregame setbacks.

After stealing Game 1 behind a brilliant showing from James Harden, the Sixers could’ve opted to give Embiid some extra rest having got at least the split they desired in hand. Instead the big man will suit up, which sets Philadelphia up for the chance to go up 2-0 before heading back home. We’ll see how rusty Embiid is, but Harden and Tyrese Maxey can pick up the slack for the center if he’s a bit off.

The Celtics looked poised to roll in Game 1 before everything came crashing down in the second half. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both struggled in the second half, with the latter being uncharacteristically off. Boston’s big men will need to bring it tonight with Embiid back, and Al Horford needs to get back to his historically dominant ways against the Sixers center. The Celtics desperately need a split to avoid going on the road down 2-0.

76ers vs. Celtics

Date: Wednesday, May 3

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.