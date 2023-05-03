Best 76ers player prop bets to consider for Game 2 vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to take on the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. Philadelphia stole Game 1 from the Celtics in Boston without Joel Embiid. He’s now set to return tonight for Game 2, which will impact how we view player props for this game. Here’s our favorite props to target for Game 2, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Harden under 21.5 Points (-120)

Harden was great in Game 1, but I don't see him putting up big scoring numbers again. With Embiid on the court, Harden will not be shooting as much and likely dishing out more assists. In the two most recent regular season games against the Celtics, Harden went under these totals. Boston needs to do everything it can to limit him tonight, so take the under on his points prop.

Tyrese Maxey over 2.5 Assists (-125)

Maxey plays at a quick level and likes to score. But with Philly’s star big man back, I would expect Maxey to pass a bit more tonight. With Embiid playing, Maxey went over this total in two of the three games in the first series against the Brooklyn Nets. During the end of the regular season, the guard was going over this total regularly. I expect at least three assists from him tonight.

James Harden over 8.5 Assists (+120)

With Embiid back, he is going to want the ball. Harden does a great job setting him up with easy shots and I would expect that to continue in this matchup tonight. The Celtics aren't great inside and this should give Harden a ton of assist chance for Embiid, who usually finishes. I think Harden has 10+ assists in Game 2.