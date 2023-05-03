Best Celtics player prop bets to consider for Game 2 vs. 76ers

It was as bad of a loss for the Boston Celtics in Game 1 that we have seen for them in these NBA playoffs. They knew Joel Embiid wouldn't be out the whole series and needed to do damage while he was sidelined. Now for Game 2, he is back for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Celtics will need their stars to step up in a big way in this matchup.

Here’s a look at our favorite Celtics player props to target for Game 2, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown over 24.5 Points (-130)

Brown looked great in the first half of Game 1 for the Celtics. However, it was a rough second half as he disappeared from the offense. In Game 2, I expect him to have the ball in his hands much more and be looking to score first. Brown knows that he’ll have to be better if the Celtics want a chance at winning, so he should top this line.

Robert Williams over 1.5 Blocks (+150)

Williams has been all over the place with his blocking numbers this season but with Embiid back, he will play increased minutes. Last year, he was great defending the rim and in a must-win Game 2, I think the Celtics need him blocking a few shots and having that presence. Look for him to have two or three blocked shots in Game 2.

Al Horford over 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)

I know these aren't great odds, but Horford needs a bounceback game. He knocked down just one shot from beyond the arc in Game 1. There were a number of opportunities for him to score late and he couldn't get his shots to fall, which hurt the Celtics tremendously. In all three matchups against the 76ers this season, Horford went over this total. He should continue firing from deep and go over this mark in Game 2.