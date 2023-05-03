Best DFS lineup strategy for 76ers vs. Celtics NBA Showdown in Game 2 Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 2. It was an entertaining Game 1 as the 76ers pulled off the upset in which nobody thought they could. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden and will air on TNT.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($17,100) - This is a no-brainer as Tatum is one of the top players in the NBA. Coming off a loss, you have to think Tatum knows what he needs to do to will this team to a victory especially with Joel Embiid back in the lineup for Philly. I think Tatum and Brown have big nights and lead this team to a handily victory.

Jaylen Brown ($13,500) - Brown looked stellar in the first half of Game 1, but disappeared as the game went on. Being the star that he is, I expect him to play this game with a chip on his shoulder. While Tatum may score more DFS points, Brown is the better value option and honestly could put up Tatum-like numbers tonight.

FLEX Plays

Tyrese Maxey ($7,800) - Maxey took a massive step forward this season and showed he could be a top option in the NBA. When Embiid is on the court, Maxey plays better and flows well with Embiid’s game. Even if he doesn't have a monstrous night scoring, he will get assists to Embiid and at least have a serviceable DFS night. I honestly think he outscores James Harden in points tonight, but Harden will tally more assists and rebounds.

Al Horford ($6,200) - Horford is not a star for the Celtics, but his struggles were real in Game 1. They need more out of him and as a veteran presence, I’d expect that he knows that. Horford was off from beyond the arc and I expect him to knock more of those shots down in this game. He shot the ball decently against the 76ers during the regular season, so he should bounce back tonight.

Fades

Joel Embiid ($11,00) - Everybody will have Embiid in their lineups now that he is back. However, he is still banged up and I don't think he is worth risking in your lineup. He could be on a minutes restriction and the 76ers will be cautious with his workload. If they're down double-digits in the fourth quarter, they could potentially punt on the big man playing. They already stole one in Boston and don't need to risk Embiid re-injuring his knee. I think tonight will be a somewhat subpar game by Embiid’s lofty standards.

Marcus Smart ($9,600) - Smart is a great player and means a lot to this Celtics team but he’s banged up. I think the big role for him if he plays tonight will be to limit Harden. I think he sacrifices more on the defensive end and plays more passive with the ball. That might result in a decent DFS game, but it won’t be be anything special and he’s not be worth adding to your lineup.

The Outcome

I think this is a tight game for the first half, but the Celtics find a way to pull away in the fourth quarter. They need this win much more than the 76ers. Tatum and Brown have been in this spot before and know that they will have to be better late in the game. I think Brown and Tatum combine for 65+ points and carry this team to a double-digit victory.

Final score: Celtics 109, 76ers 97