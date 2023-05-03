How to watch Hurricanes vs. Devils in Game 1 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET from PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders in six games in the first round to advance to the second round for the third straight season. The big question mark for this series is what the Hurricanes will do in net. Antti Raanta started most of the first round, going 3-2 with a .906 SV%. Frederik Andersen, the No. 1 goalie from the regular season, came in to close things out in Game 6 with 33 saves in a 2-1 OT win. One would think Andersen gets the nod to start this series.

The Devils were able to shut out the New York Rangers in Game 7 of their first-round series to advance to the second round for the first time since 2012. That was the last time the Devils went to the Stanley Cup Final. New Jersey is expected to have forward Timo Meier ready for Game 1 after he was hit up high by Jacob Trouba in Game 7. The big story coming out of New Jersey has been the play of goalie Akira Schmid, who went 4-1 with a 1.38 GAA and .951 SV% in the first round.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Devils live stream

Date: Wednesday, May 3

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.