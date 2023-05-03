Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, May 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers (18-13) will go for a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies (15-16) on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. L.A. has dominated this series, outscoring the Phillies 26-5 over the last two nights. Aaron Nola (2-2, 4.46 ERA) will look to stop the bleeding for Philly, while the Dodgers will get their first look at top pitching prospect Gavin Stone in his MLB debut.

Both teams have -110 moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 9.

Phillies-Dodgers picks: Wednesday, May 3

Injury report

Phillies

Out: OF Cristian Pache (knee), RP Andrew Bellatti (triceps), 1B Darick Hall (thumb), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), C Rafael Marchan (wrist), RP Nick Nelson (hamstring), SP Noah Song (back), SP Ranger Suarez (elbow)

Dodgers

Out: DH JD Martinez (back), SP Michael Grove (groin), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (ankle), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), RP JP Feyereisen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Aaron Nola vs. Gavin Stone

Nola doesn’t have great season-long numbers after allowing at least three runs in his first five starts, but there are signs that the typically slow starter is beginning to turn the corner: He’s coming off a fantastic performance last week when he allowed one run over eight innings of work in a victory over the Houston Astros.

Stone is a highly touted prospect making his MLB debut at 24 years old. He got off to a slow start in Triple-A this year, with a 4.74 ERA over six starts, but he’s turned it on recently and carries a career 12.6 K/9 in the Minors since being drafted back in 2020.

Related Everything to know about top Dodgers pitching prospect Gavin Stone

Over/Under pick

Nola has a long track record of success, but it’s hard to bet against this Dodgers offense right now. They’ve crushed righties all year and are red-hot right now, scoring 13 runs in each of the last two nights and putting up more than five in four of their last five contests.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

It’s difficult to predict how a prospect will perform in his first-ever MLB start, so let’s just go with the team with the better lineup. Los Angeles ranks fourth in runs per game (5.6), and Philadelphia is 18th this season (4.2).

Pick: Dodgers