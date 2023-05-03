Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Astros on Wednesday, May 3

The San Francisco Giants (12-17) and Houston Astros (16-14) will each go for the series victory on Wednesday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. After the Astros took the first game 7-3, the Giants came back to shut them out 2-0 on Tuesday night to even the series. Logan Webb (1-5, 4.10 ERA) will go for San Francisco while Houston counters with ace Framber Valdez (2-3, 2.54).

Houston is a -165 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making San Francisco a +140 underdog. The over/under is set at 7.5.

Giants-Astros picks: Wednesday, May 3

Injury report

Giants

Out: OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), SS Brandon Crawford (calf), 1B Darin Ruf (wrist), SP Alex Wood (hamstring), OF Bryce Johnson (concussion), C Roberto Perez (shoulder), RP Thomas Szapucki (arm), OF Luis Gonzalez (back), RP Luke Jackson (elbow)

Astros

Out: SP Luis Garcia (elbow), SP Jose Urquidy (shoulder), OF Chas McCormick (back), 2B Jose Altuve (thumb), RP Parker Mushinski (back), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm), OF Michael Brantley (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Logan Webb vs. Framber Valdez

Webb is off to a rough start after consecutive outstanding seasons with the Giants, allowing four earned runs in half of his six starts. In his most recent outing, he gave up two runs on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over 6.2 innings in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Valdez has continued where he left off last season, when he finished with a 2.82 ERA. In last week’s start against the Philadelphia Phillies, Valdez surrendered three runs over eight hits over seven innings of work in a 3-1 loss.

Over/Under pick

Valdez has been fantastic through six starts and has been going fairly deep into games with four outings where he reached seven innings — he should have success against a Giants lineup that’s struggled against lefties all year. Webb is better than the season-long numbers suggest in a small sample size, and both starters should pitch well on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The pitching matchup should be fairly even, and there is enough of a payout to consider putting a bet on the underdogs in this spot. The Astros rank 24th in slugging percentage (.370), while the Giants are top 10 in that category (.428).

Pick: Giants +140