Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Marlins on Wednesday, May 3

After a series-opening win on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves look to continue their hot start against surprising division rivals the Miami Marlins. First pitch from loanDepot Park in Miami set for 6:40 p.m. ET, with Kyle Wright (0-1, 4.86 ERA) taking the mound for the Braves while Braxton Garrett (1-0, 2.45 ERA) gets the nod for the Marlins.

Atlanta is a -135 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Miami is a +115 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

Braves-Marlins picks: Wednesday, May 3

Injury report

Braves

Out: SS Orlando Arcia (wrist), C Travis d’Arnaud (concussion), RP Raises Iglesias (shoulder), RP Lucas Luetge (biceps)

Marlins

Out: RF Avisail Garcia (back), SP Trevor Rogers (biceps), RP J.T. Chargois (oblique), 3B Joey Wendle (oblique), SP Johnny Cueto (biceps)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Wright vs. Braxton Garrett

Wright has had some struggles this season, but looked great in his last start against the Marlins, throwing three innings while allowing two hits and one walk with six strikeouts before a long rain delay ended his outing early. Wright has struggled in most areas, but chase rate is one where he's had tons of success. led by a dynamic curveball that the righty throws 51.3% of the time.

Garrett is starting to look like what the Marlins thought they were getting when they drafted him with their first-round pick way back in 2016. Garrett looked even better than Wright in his last outing as he gave up one hit and struck out three batters through three innings. Garrett has been consistent, and while he’s not a huge strikeout pitcher, his slider and changeup force enough weak contact to get outs.

Over/Under pick

Both of these pitchers had success in their last outing against the very same opponent. Garrett has given up two runs or less in every start he has had this season. Wright hasn’t been great, but should build off his last outing as he gets further removed from his spring injury. Tonight, I think both guys can throw six innings and limit the opposing bats to two runs or less.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

This is a tough choice, but I have to go with the better pitcher. The Braves have the much better lineup, but that doesn't faze Garrett. The Marlins can swing the bat as well including the MLB leader in average Luis Arraez who is hitting .435 this season. I think this is a game that finishes around 4-2 with the home underdogs coming out on top.

Pick: Marlins