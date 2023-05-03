Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, May 3

The third game of a four-game divisional series between the Toronto Blue Jays (18-12) and Boston Red Sox (17-14) kicks off Wednesday, May 3, with first pitch from Fenway Park set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Alek Manoah (1-1, 4.88 ERA) takes the mound for Toronto, while Boston counters with Nick Pivetta (1-2, 5.11).

The Blue Jays are the road moneyline favorites with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the underdogs at +120, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Blue Jays-Red Sox picks: Wednesday, May 3

Injury report

Blue Jays

N/A

Red Sox

Day to day: RP Kenley Jansen (back)

Out: CF Adam Duvall (wrist), SS Yu Chang (wrist), SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Alek Manoah vs. Nick Pivetta

Manoah has had an up-and-down season, largely due to erratic command. In one outing, he can come out and give up seven earned and the next pitch seven innings of shutout baseball. Most recently, Manoah pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits against the Seattle Mariners. He struck out seven and walked four but didn’t factor into the decision.

Pivetta started the season strong but has had a rough go of things over his last three outings. He has combined for 16 earned runs in his last 14.2 innings of work. Most recently, Pivetta went five innings and allowed four earned on five hits against the Cleveland Guardians. He struck out five and only walked two, but still earned his second loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

The run totals for this series have seen 11 and 13 runs scored, respectively. Both of the lineups have been hitting well, and the pitchers taking the mound haven’t exactly kept runs off the board consistently. Even with a high run total, I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Despite arguably having the better team, Toronto has lost the first two games of this series. If Manoah can put in a solid performance on the mound, the lineup should carry him to a much-needed win.

Pick: Blue Jays