Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Cardinals on Wednesday, May 3

The second game of a three-game series between the Los Angeles Angels (16-14) and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-20) will take place on Wednesday, May 3. First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. Shohei Ohtani (4-0, 1.85 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles, while St. Louis counters with Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.97).

The Angels are the road moneyline favorites with -130 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the home underdogs at +110, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Angels-Cardinals picks: Wednesday, May 3

Injury report

Angels

Out: C Max Stassi (hip, personal), 1B Jared Walsh (head), RP Jose Quijada (elbow)

Cardinals

Out: SP Adam Wainwright (groin), RP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Shohei Ohtani vs. Miles Mikolas

Ohtani has largely been outstanding this season. His lone blemish came his last time out, but he luckily was the recipient of some rare run support to help him earn the win. Ohtani pitched six innings but allowed five earned runs on three hits against the Oakland Athletics.

Mikolas has had almost the opposite season than Ohtani has had. He had been getting absolutely rocked through his first five outings, but finally turned in a solid performance on the mound last week, pitching 6.1 shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants. He punched out six and walked two to earn his first victory of the season.

Over/Under pick

If Ohtani can bounce back on the mound, you would think the under would be the move here. I think he will be back to form, but I think Mikolas gets knocked around enough that we actually see the over hit.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles has won back-to-back games and is starting to build momentum. St. Louis is having a poor start to the season and has lost four straight games. This is a terrible time to have to try and beat Ohtani. The Angels should earn the series win on Wednesday, with the finale set to take place on Sunday.

Pick: Angels