 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 3: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Wednesday, May 3.

By Chris Landers Updated
Max Scherzer of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Yet another doubleheader means a whopping 16 games on the MLB docket for Wednesday, May 3, and our daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on who’s in, who’s out and who’s worth knowing about for your fantasy baseball lineups.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 3

New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers, game one, 1:40 p.m. ET

Francisco Alvarez sits during the day game of this Detroit doubleheader, while Brett Baty starts at third base even with a lefty on the mound, Tommy Pham plays left and Mark Canha serves as the DH.

Matt Vierling leads off with a lefty on the mound while the hot Javier Baez moves up to second in the order, Eric Haase serves as the DH and Jonathan Schoop gets a start at second base.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers, 2:05 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks TBA

Jonah Heim serves as the DH while Sandy Leon starts behind the dish and Leody Taveras plays center.

San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros, 2:10 p.m. ET

Giants TBA

Jeremy Pena drops back to sixth in the order as Mauricio Dubon leads off and David Hensley gets a start at DH.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers, game two, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Angels vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

More From DraftKings Nation