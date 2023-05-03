MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 3: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

Yet another doubleheader means a whopping 16 games on the MLB docket for Wednesday, May 3, and our daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on who’s in, who’s out and who’s worth knowing about for your fantasy baseball lineups.
MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 3
New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers, game one, 1:40 p.m. ET
Francisco Alvarez sits during the day game of this Detroit doubleheader, while Brett Baty starts at third base even with a lefty on the mound, Tommy Pham plays left and Mark Canha serves as the DH.
Mets Game 30 of 162, @ DET— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 3, 2023
Wednesday, May 3, 1:40 p.m. (1/2)
LHP Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.45)
Nimmo CF
Marte RF
Lindor SS
Alonso 1B
Pham LF
McNeil 2B
Canha DH
Baty 3B
Nido C
-
Lucchesi LHP (1-0, 2.19)
Matt Vierling leads off with a lefty on the mound while the hot Javier Baez moves up to second in the order, Eric Haase serves as the DH and Jonathan Schoop gets a start at second base.
⚾️✖️✌️— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 3, 2023
Here’s how we line up for Game 1 of today's doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/1WIEqJtgGs
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers, 2:05 p.m. ET
Diamondbacks TBA
Jonah Heim serves as the DH while Sandy Leon starts behind the dish and Leody Taveras plays center.
Rangers starting lineup for May 3 vs. Arizona. pic.twitter.com/ni3889a7un— Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) May 3, 2023
San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros, 2:10 p.m. ET
Giants TBA
Jeremy Pena drops back to sixth in the order as Mauricio Dubon leads off and David Hensley gets a start at DH.
Wednesday matinee.— Houston Astros (@astros) May 3, 2023
: 1:10 PM
: Closed
: @ATTSportsNetSW
: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM pic.twitter.com/6UeYpECr5W
Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET
TBA
New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers, game two, 6:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET
TBA
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET
TBA
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Los Angeles Angels vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET
TBA
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA